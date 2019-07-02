Hannah B.’s Overnight Episode Teases Sex With Remaining Guys

Hannah B. is just two weeks away from sharing her Overnight Dates with the world as she continues her love journey on The Bachelorette. On next week’s episode of the popular reality dating show, Hannah will visit the hometowns of her top four guys; Luke P., Tyler C., Jed, and Peter.

After meeting four families, Hannah finds it difficult to send one guy home, so she hands out four roses and invites all four guys to Greece to spend some quality time with her. Each of the four guys will get a 1-on-1 date with Hannah with a Fantasy Suite option on the line.

Over the years, fans have come to understand that the Fantasy Suite is a private experience in which a Bachelor or Bachelorette gets to further explore his or her chemistry with each remaining person. While many contestants don’t choose to reveal the details of their Fantasy Suite dates, many viewers simply assume that things get hot and heavy and that many people have sex during that date. While that isn’t always the case, the Fantasy Suite provides the option.

Hannah B. will be no different when it comes to her Overnight Dates, except that she will have one extra person in comparison to rose-givers before her. So, does Hannah B. have sex with any (or all) of her guys?

Warning: Serious Bachelorette finale spoilers lie ahead. If you do not wish to know about what happens on the finale, you should stop reading here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Has Had Incredible Chemistry With More Than 1 Guy

As mentioned above, the Fantasy Suites are where the magic happens and this season was no different for Hannah.

“If you don’t think Hannah had sex on any of the previous three overnights, you’re being naïve. And if she did, that’s perfectly normal and she has every right to,” Reality Steve blogged in his episode-by-episode spoilers, released earlier this year.

Hannah hasn’t been too shy about what happened during her Overnight Dates and she’s already openly admitted that she had sex. Hannah has had incredible chemistry with more than one guy this season and things have gotten fairly hot and heavy as the weeks have gone on. Hannah’s makeout sessions with Jed and Peter have been particularly intense, for example.

Reality Steve claims that Hannah chooses Jed in the end (after initially reporting that she chose Tyler), so many fans assume that Hannah and Jed went all the way in the Fantasy Suite.

Hannah Only Invited 3 Guys to Join Her in the Fantasy Suite

According to Reality Steve, Hannah will take four guys to Greece with her and will choose to move forward with two after the Overnight Dates. Although Hannah brings four guys to Greece with her, she will only invite three to the Fantasy Suite. Reality Steve reports that Hannah will send Luke P. home during her dinner with him when things suddenly turn south. The preview for the upcoming episode seems to prove that spoiler true.

“Let’s say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I would completely remove myself from this relationship,” Luke tells Hannah on their date.

“How dare I be judged by a man,” she says in an edited clip. “My husband would never say what you’ve said to me,” she adds, before closing with, “I have had sex, and honestly, Jesus still loves me. From obviously how you feel, me f*cking in a windmill, you probably wanna leave.”

In another clip, this one from a confessional-style interview, Hannah lets everyone at home know that she did indeed have sex.

“I f*cked in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time,” she said.

