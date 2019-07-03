June, Chad & Pauline Update on My 600 Lb. Life

June McCamey, Chad Dean and Pauline Potter are all once again the subjects of tonight’s episode of My 600 Lb. Life. The official TLC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “Pauline’s self-destructive behavior continues to be a problem. Chad strives to be a better father and husband as he continues his journey. June’s progress stalls when frequent travel and wedding plans cause her to slip back into bad habits.”

Each of the subjects of tonight’s episode have appeared on the show in the past, so viewers will get a look at how far they’ve come since they last featured on My 600 Lb. Life. Pauline, who wondered if she would ever live a “normal” life before she underwent gastric bypass surgery continues to struggle with her inner demons, while Chad hopes to be a better father to his children and husband to his wife and June struggled with her weight following the death of her son. So where are they today?

Pauline Potter

When fans first met Pauline, the reality star weighed almost 700 pounds and relied heavily on her son to take care of her and help her get around since she was barely mobile. After moving to Houston and seeking out the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan to try to shed some weight, Dr. Now nearly cut her from the program because she wouldn’t get a handle on her compulsive eating.

On tonight’s episode of the reality show, Pauline is still struggling with bad eating habits and because of that, she couldn’t to get approved for her skin surgery to remove the excess weight and skin.

“At this point, it’s the greatest obstacle I have for walking,” she says of the skin around her stomach in the promo for the upcoming episode. Although she ran into some issues along the road (which will likely be covered in tonight’s episode), her Facebook profile states that she is still living in Texas, so the reality star appears to be continuing Dr. Now’s program.

Chad Dean

Fans were introduced to Chad two years ago when he weighed over 700 pounds. His food addiction had taken over his life, and he started putting food before his family. “If he didn’t have this surgery, I’d probably be home planning my husband’s funeral,” Chad’s wife told the cameras.

After his bypass, the reality star worked hard to lose more than half his body weight and was approved for skin surgery on his left leg, according to Distractify. Two years after his surgery, Chad underwent surgery once more to remove excess skin on his other leg, which significantly improved his mobility and helped get his life back on track. Chad even got to cross a few things off his weight loss “bucket list,” such as owning and riding his own motorcycle. He also released his own memoir about his struggles with obesity, titled “I’m In Here Somewhere: Memoir of a Food Addict.”

“It opens up more doors for me and my family to have more fun, more opportunities for us to do things,” he explained. Adding, “I’m happy with where I’m at.”

June McCamey

June was one of the lightest patients to join the cast of My 600 Lb. Life, weighing only 590 pounds when she first appeared on the show. She was a success story, and by the end of her first year of filming, June had lost a total of 348 pounds, bringing her all the way down to 242 pounds.

Unfortunately, as June continued working toward the required goal-weight for the surgery, her life was struck with tragedy after the death of her 17-year-old son Kenneth. Although she attended regular therapy sessions to deal with her grief, she hit another road block while planning her wedding, and ended up gaining some of her weight back, and went back up to 300 pounds.

According to Starcasm, June continued working hard despite everything life was throwing at her, and by her final weigh-in, June had lost everything she’d gained back and then some. She was at a new low weight of 221 pounds, and although it wasn’t her goal weight of 200, she worked incredibly hard and sacrificed a lot to get to that 221 pound mark.

Tune in tonight to catch June, Pauline and Chad’s stories on My 600-lb Life, which airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.

READ NEXT: Milla Clark Update on My 600 Lb. Life

