Are Keith & Iris Still Together? MAFS Update & Predictions

Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, first met at the alter as they were about to tie the knot. Keith and Iris are one of four couples that appear on Lifetime’s experimental dating series, and the reality stars have already captivated fans with their strong chemistry on the show, so fans have been wondering if the two are still together today.

At this moment it’s too early to tell who’s still together and who has split up on MAFS, especially considering contractual obligations to Lifetime likely stops the couples from revealing too much in terms of their current relationship status. Keith and Iris haven’t dropped any hints to the press as to the status of their relationship and both of their social media accounts are set to private. However, despite a few setbacks on the show, both reality stars appear to share a strong connection, so we think that Keith and Iris have a good chance at staying together.

Iris, 27, is a non-profit program coordinator and a very religious woman. She’s chosen to remain a virgin until married, and broke the news to her husband shortly after they were hitched. Keith, 27, is a community mentor, and looks at his parents’ relationship as a goal for his own (his parents have been together for 30 years). Iris believes in traditional gender roles and wants a husband who can live up to those expectations, and Keith appears to be just that man.

Although they appear to be a good fit, the couple has run into a few issues over the last few episodes of the show. There was an incident with Keith losing his wedding ring during their honeymoon, which Iris was upset about, and then Iris found an empty box of condoms in his nightstand when they first moved in together, which didn’t sit well with the reality star either.

Keith also struggled to cope with the fact that his wife was a virgin. In the promo below, he talks about how shocked he was to find out Iris had never slept with anybody before they married, and how he had “mixed emotions” on the subject.

“Before my wedding, I thought about what my bride would be like, what my wife would be like, but I did not picture a virgin,” he tells the cameras. “It’s hard for me to fathom being sexually inexperienced and saving yourself for marriage. I just have a lot of mixed emotions.”