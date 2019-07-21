’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Larissa Gets Butt Injections for ‘Kimmy K’ Makeover

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself receiving butt enhancement injections in an effort to look more like her idol Kim Kardashian.

Lima posted two videos of the procedure on Instagram, writing that “after kids and turning 30, I really want to make my booty biggee like my idol @kimkardashian! Thank you @aestheticmedicine_lv giving me more volume and shape with a #sculptrabuttlift! You see results in 3 months and they last for 3-5 years! Now I feel more confident in my clothes! Thank you.” You can see more pictures of the procedure here.

The reality star was pictured getting the plastic surgery procedure last Friday, July 12. Lima, 33, visited the Center for Aesthetic Medicine and Human Performance for what she referred to as a “Kimmy K makeover.” According to Radar Online, she was given 10 viles of Sculptra filler to achieve her desired results during the procedure. Radar reports that the substance Sculptra helps one’s body “generate its own collagen growth to continuously enhance the area dramatically over a period of three to four months.” The effects last for two to five years, according to Radar.

Lima has been working on transforming herself since her split with ex-husband Colt Johnson earlier this year. Johnson filed for divorce after Lima’s third domestic abuse arrest in early January. E! News stated that Colt “filed a complaint in Nevada on Friday for divorce without children against Lima, as well as an affidavit of resident witness and a request for issuance of joint preliminary injunction.” Both Johnson and Lima threw separate divorce parties following the split.

Her butt enhancement was far from Lima’s first time under the knife. She got cheek and lip fillers earlier this year, and also recently had Juvederm Vollure injected to smooth out her smile lines, according to Radar. During her most recent appointment, the reality star gushed about how “happy” she’s been lately, and how eager she is to show off her new booty in some skimpy swimwear all summer long.

Lima has a new beau on top of her new butt; the Brazilian beauty started dating a man named Eric Nichols after she and Johnson went their separate ways. She has reported in the past that being with Nichols is “like a dream” and they’re still going strong today.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch more of Colt and Larissa’s story, as well as the first part of the Tell All special.

