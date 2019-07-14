Lashana Lynch is 007, Not the New James Bond

Upon the exciting breaking news the Captain Marvel actress Lashana Lynch is the new 007 in the upcoming film Bond 25, reports on Twitter and in the media confused her role as taking over as James Bond. However, the role of 007 is not James Bond, which is still currently owned by actor Daniel Craig.

It all started after a film insider revealed to the Daily Mail that the the 31-year-old will be introduced as 007 in Bond 25. The source said, “There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says, ‘Come in 007,’ and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman.”

The insider also revealed that “Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks, but is baffled when they don’t work on a brilliant, young black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed. Well, certainly not at the beginning.'”

In the film, which is being shot around Europe, Lynch has taken over Bond’s 00 agent number since Craig’s character is retired from MI6, a retirement which will quickly come to an end at the start of the new James Bond movie. However, there was mass confusion online with people confusing 007 for James Bond, even though fans of the 57-year-old spy franchise Twitter tried to clear things up.

Oh these so called james bond *fanboys* don't understand the difference between 007 and james bond pic.twitter.com/OGhZS967Wx — Marisa (@prettylights_) July 14, 2019

How are people hating on Lashana for playing James Bond in Bond 25 when Daniel Craig is the one playing James Bond in Bond 25? Grow up! pic.twitter.com/tnEEq6QC0z — sophie ✨ (@sophieleighNCL) July 14, 2019

Is anybody actually reading the articles before becoming outraged? Lashana Lynch is playing 007 at the start of the movie and is tasked to bring a retired James Bond back to MI6. And now… pic.twitter.com/htll9abCKJ — R.D. Smith (@MindofSmithy) July 14, 2019

The new James Bond IS NOT a woman. People are just reading headlines. If you actually read the articles it says she's not the new Bond, but a new character who takes over his secret agent number after he leaves MI6. So put your pitchforks away. — Phil (@Phillustriouss) July 14, 2019

While a woman is more than capable of being named as the next James Bond, it hasn’t happened yet. Regardless, of the confusion, it’s still incredibly exciting to learn about Lynch’s new role in the iconic series, and the new direction write Phoebe Waller-Bridge is taking Bond 25. The Fleabag star said, “”here’s been a lot of talk about whether or not Bond is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women.I think that’s bullocks. I think he’s absolutely relevant now. [The franchise] has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to his character.”

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Bond 25 is set to be released in 2020, and also stars Rami Malek, Christoph Waltz, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes as M.

