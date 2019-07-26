Life After Lockup Couples Still Together Predictions

Life After Lockup, WE tv’s hit reality spinoff series to Love After Lockup, follows five couples from the original series as they navigate their relationships and lives following their release from prison. Several season 2 couples feature on the spinoff, and the season has already been packed full of drama, scandals and fights.

With the constant drama following the five couples, fans of the show might be wondering who is still together and who has split up since filming. Although contractual obligations stop a few of the reality stars from revealing too much in terms of their current relationship status (like Megan, Michael and Sarah), we’ve got a few ideas on who we think will last, and who we know is still together. Read on for our Life After Lockup couples predictions:

Michael & Megan & Sarah

The Michael-Megan-Sarah love triangle has left viewers scrambling to try to keep up with the drama for some time, and it doesn’t look like anything has been resolved at this point in the season. Life After Lockup still features Micheal’s back-and-forth love triad between both women; his wife Sarah was nine months pregnant with his second child while WE tv was filming, but Michael was still seeing Megan on the side. Michael claims to love both women, but couldn’t seem to make up his mind on who he wanted to be with.

Sarah has already grown sick of the lies and deceit with Michael claiming to have left Megan but still secretly seeing her, and Megan knows that Sarah is still in the picture, and always will be because of his children, but apparently doesn’t want to give up on what she has with Micheal. We predict that Sarah will finally get sick of Michael’s infidelity and leave him, so he will be free to be with Megan, if she doesn’t also get sick of his BS and leave him as well.

Andrea & Lamar

Andrea and Lamar have come quite a long way since the first season of Love After Lockup. Andrea recently uprooted her entire life and children to move to California to be with Lamar. The two have struggled to blend their families together, and they hit a significant rough patch when Lamar went back to jail in November, 2018, but the couple is still together today and stronger than ever. They even tied the knot recently!

“The story still hasn’t been completed,” Lamar said of their future together, which he says he is very optimistic about. “Allow me to show the transformation and show some difference of motivation and show people that they can make it too. No matter what, there’s no excuses.” We definitely think this couple has a good shot and making things work and staying together.

Lizzie & Scott

Scott and Lizzie’s relationship has been tumultuous from the very beginning, which has been documented on Love After Lockup since the start of season 2. Fans often suggested Lizzie was using Scott for his money and accused her of maxing out his credit cards before dumping him and leaving. However, Scott has been involved in a number of cheating scandals throughout his relationship with Lizzie, so both reality stars have been at fault for plenty of their issues throughout their time together.

We don’t believe Lizzie and Scott and will last, if they do get back together. They weren’t together when Life After Lockup first started filming, but Lizzie made it clear that she still had feelings for Scott. Although the couple might truly care for each other and definitely have a long history together, we just don’t think they will be able to work through their issues to make it last in the long run.

Tracie & Clint

Tracie and Clint, a fan favorite of the series, took part in the second season of the show and are probably one of the most discussed couples on Life After Lockup. The two met for the first time when Tracie was released from prison, got hitched the very next day at a Houston saloon, and within 24 hours, Tracie allegedly went on a “motherf–king crack binge” and disappeared with Clint’s rental car.

Although the show shines a pretty toxic, crazy light on the couple, they are actually still together today and appear to be stronger than ever, judging by their social media pages. They might have hit a few bumps in the road along the way, but Tracie and Clint look happy and Tracie posts dozens of pictures of the two of them together on Instagram. We predict that, despite the drama WE tv highlights between the two on the show, Tracie and Clint will last.

Brittany & Marcelino

Marcelino and Brittany welcomed their first baby together on January 1st of this year. The two are still going strong, according to Brittany’s Instagram page, and although fans were initially worried that Marcelino was too controlling for Brittany, she has fiercely defended her husband on social media and often posts pictures of the two of them spending time with family.

“When you find your #soulmate you find #truehappiness in all aspects of life,” she wrote alongside a handful of pictures of her and Marcelino. “[Marcelino] has brought a love to my life I’ve never before experienced. The adventures in my life now have more meaning with him by my side.” If any of the couples on Life After Lockup have the chance to make it to their happily ever after, it’ll be Brittany and Marcelino.

Tune in to catch the newest episode of Life After Lockup Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 9 Couples Still Together Predictions

