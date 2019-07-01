What Happens to Mike Johnson on The Bachelorette Tonight?

Throughout season 15 of The Bachelorette, contestant Mike Johnson has been a fan-favorite for his bright personality and infectious smile. On tonight’s new episode of the hit reality date show, Johnson, Hannah Brown, and the 6 other remaining men travel to the Netherlands for another week of dates.

The official description for tonight’s episode 8 reads “Hannah and a date take a romantic boat trip along Amsterdam’s canals; a bachelor puts his heart on the line, prompting Hannah to make an unexpected decision; the three-on-one date becomes explosive.” This description promises yet another drama-filled episode and, this time, Mike Johnson and his relationship with Hannah are expected to be a major part of it.

Beware of spoilers for episode 8 and STOP READING NOW if you are not caught up or do not want to know what happens during tonight’s episode.

According to Reality Steve, Mike Johnson is one of three contestants eliminated during tonight’s episode, and his elimination happened after a one-on-one date with Hannah Brown in the Netherlands.

Reality Steve doesn’t have many details about the nature of Mike and Hannah’s one-on-one date, or why he was sent home. In his episode-by-episode spoilers guide, he simply says that on their one-on-one, they “went bike riding for a portion of their date,” and that, ultimately, “Mike didn’t receive a rose and was sent home.”

Based on the vague synopsis for tonight’s episode, it is probable that Mike is the bachelor who “puts his heart on the line,” and Hannah sending him home during or at the end of their date would certainly qualify as an “unexpected decision.” It would make sense for that teaser to be related to his elimination, especially since the two other one-on-one dates of the week, according to Reality Steve, end in roses for both men. It could, however, instead refer to Connor Saeli, who apparently gets eliminated tonight without even going on a date with Hannah.

Johnson did not offer any hints about what will happen in episode 8 on social media, nor did he promote tonight’s episode (he was active on Instagram today, but his Instastories featured his workout, not the reality show). A few days ago, however, he did share a cryptic message in the caption of a headshot photo. He wrote: “You gotta go hard, you gotta believe in yourself homie #love;” he tagged the Instagram accounts for both The Bachelorette and ABC Network in the caption.

For fans who know how the season ends, or have at least predicted that Johnson gets eliminated and is not chosen by Brown in the finale, Johnson is a top pick for the next season of The Bachelor. A hashtag, “#mikeforbachelor,” has even been started on social media on his behalf. The show often chooses its Bachelor leads from the previous seasons’ top Bachelorette rejects, so it would make sense for Johnson to at least get a look from producers. Johnson’s popularity among viewers would make him a good choice for the franchise, as well as the fact that after 23 seasons, he would be the show’s first black Bachelor.

Tune in to new episodes of The Bachelorette season 15, Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.