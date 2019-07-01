Mike Johnson, The Bachelorette: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mike Johnson of The Bachelorette is a fan favorite of Season 15. He has earned a following with his vulnerability and pointed call-outs of other contestants, especially Luke P.

With his fate on the show still undetermined, fans are campaigning for Mike Johnson to become the first black Bachelor.

Throughout the season, Mike Johnson has stood out for his displays of vulnerability. Among his touching moments was a story he shared about his ex’s miscarriage. He took responsibility for the way that relationship ended.

Mike Johnson is a 31-year-old portfolio manager from San Antonio, Texas and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He enjoys Krav Maga, a self-defense and physical training regimen developed by the Israeli Army in the 1940s. When he’s not honing his martial arts skills and defensive tactics, he still enjoys to keep his blood pumping. He loves to visit trampoline parks, according to his ABC bio.

“He has a lot of swag but is a romantic at heart,” the bio says. “Mike says he’s a ‘city boy who loves to get down and dirty,’ perfect for Alabama Hannah.”

Mike Johnson has travelled to over 30 countries. He has a tattoo that says, “BreatheLife.” He wrote about the tattoo’s meaning on Instagram. He has also worked as a volunteer for several organizations, including as a mentor for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America.

1. Fans Want Mike Johnson To Become The First Black Bachelor

Despite the uncertain fate of Mike Johnson’s relationship with Hannah Brown and his time on The Bachelorette, fans want Mike Johnson to return as The Bachelor. That would make him the first black Bachelor. The Bachelorette had its first black Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay in 2017.

Mike Johnson has a flock of fans, along with at least one celebrity crush. Demi Lovato shared a picture of him on Twitter, writing, “He’s my pick… Jussssayin.”

After her won the group date rose, she wrote, “Yes, boo boo!”

He wrote on Instagram on June 26, “You gotta go hard, you gotta believe in yourself homie.”

2. He Opened Up To Hannah Brown About His Ex’s Miscarriage

Mike Johnson shared a tragic memory with Hannah Brown and The Bachelorette viewers when he spoke about his ex’s miscarriage. The story came after a stimulated childbirth exercise on a group date.

He said in a confessional it was “something that really broke” his heart.

He told Hannah Brown, “This is an insight to who I am.” He told her his ex had gotten pregnant. He was planning to propose. But then his ex miscarried in her second trimester.

“I had the engagement set. I was just really ready to start a family,” he said. “But, we lost our child.”

He told her he should have been more supportive of his girlfriend at the time.

“It was my fault because I wasn’t there for her at the time. It’s just one thing that I could be a better man at,” he sad.

Hannah responded with a boutonnière.

“Bold can be shown in many different ways and you showed another way to be bold tonight,” Hannah told him.

His vulnerability earned him a rose, and a slew of fans.

“Be yourself, I love you like that,” he wrote on Instagram.

3. Mike Johnson Has Worked As A Volunteer And Mentor

While Mike Johnson was in the Air Force, he volunteered for Breast Cancer awareness from 2011 to 2012, according to Hollywood Life. He also volunteered as a mentor with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America program.

Mike Johnson also worked for the Children’s Aid Society. He also volunteered as a team captain for Alex’s Lemonade Stand, Hollywood Life reported.

He shared a photo on Instagram that appeared to be from a volunteer event. People in the picture were wearing T-shirts that said “#WeAreTCT.”

He captioned the photo, “Giving breh….that’s happiness.”

His job is working as a portfolio manager. He shared a photo on Instagram of a presentation in 2018.

“Rookie of the Year!!!” he wrote. “I truly love helping ppl financially. I’M THE ADVISOR.”

4. He Is An Air Force Veteran Who Loves To Stay Active

Mike Johnson is an Air Force veteran, according to his ABC profile. He loves to stay active. He participates in Krav Maga, a self-defense regimen developed in the Israeli military. He also enjoys trampolining and parkour.

He shared a photo on Instagram of a trip to Medellín, Antioquia, where he went paragliding.

“Paragliding…seeing all of Pablo Escobars hideouts,” he wrote.

Mike Johnson also loves to travel, and has been to over 30 countries, according to Hollywood Life. He has shared some of his travels on Instagram.

He has a tattoo which says “BreatheLife.” He wrote about its meaning on Instagram.

“BreatheLife is a tattoo I have. To me it means so many things,” he wrote. “One that I’ll highlight is so simple for some but difficult for others, just SMILE”

5. He’s Known To Call Out Other Contestants

Mike Johnson has become known for his pointed criticisms of other contestants, particularly Luke P. He’s earned fans with his pointed callo-outs and one-liners, showing Hannah Brown he is on her side. He has repeatedly told Hannah Brown when he believed some contestants weren’t on the show for the right reason.

His fans have celebrated his call-outs on social media.

Mike Johnson wrote on Instagram, “Happiness w/ a sprinkle of drama.”