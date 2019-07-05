Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, July 5

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas sharing their first official wedding photo, Meghan Markle stepping out solo to watch her friend Serena Williams play at Wimbledon, actress Shay Mitchell taking her gender reveal party to the next level, and more…

TOP STORY: Shay Mitchell Finds Out the Sex of Her Baby From Fighting Power Rangers

Forget basic pink and blue balloons. After former Pretty Little Liars‘ star Shay Mitchell surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy seemingly out of nowhere, her assistant Liz went on to surprised her by hiring two Power Rangers, one blue, and one pink, in order to reveal the gender of her baby.

The fight commenced in front of Shay and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, both of whom looked absolutely in shock of what was happening. And naturally, the entire Power Rangers’ battle was caught on tape and posted on her You Tube channel. Matte joked, “Can you guys just say if it’s a girl or a boy?!”



While Matte and Shay seemed entirely convinced that they would be having a boy, they were wrong. The couple will be welcoming their baby girl later this year!

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Share First Official Wedding Photo

While the paparazzi has been stalking their every movie, both Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas shared their first official wedding photo from their France nuptials with matching captions, “Mr. and Mrs. Jonas,” and gave photo credit to Corbin Durkin.

The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress wore a white embroidered Louis Vuitton gown which took nearly 350 hours to assemble. With a plunging neckline and over 14 meter of tulle, each panel was embroidered with 50,400 crystal eclats and 50,400 white beads. Jonas wore a custom designed Berluti tuxedo, and together, they looked as we all expected them to on their wedding day, absolutely perfect.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Meghan Markle Steps Out Solo To Cheer on BFF Serena Williams

Since the birth of her son, Archie, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan made her first public appearance without husband Prince Harry by her side. Markle headed out to cheer on her longtime friend Serena Williams as she competed at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships in London.

The duchess attended the match with two of her college friends, Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth, and look incredibly chic in a black top, a white pinstriped L’Agence blazer, dark jeans, and black pumps. She must be good luck, as Williams won her match.

… AND IN OTHER NEWS

1. Actress Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Celebrate 17 Years of Marriage

2. Joey Chestnut Wins 4th Straight Hot Dog Eating Contest, But Falls Short of the World Record

3. Stranger Things Season 3 is Streaming on Netflix: Find Out Which Stars Joined the Cast

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Pauly D., 39. Megan Rapinoe, 34. Edie Falco, 56. Huey Lewis, 69.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here