Did Nicole and Azan Get Married Yet on 90 Day Fiancé?

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are not yet married, although Nafziger has confirmed that the wedding will likely be sometime later this year.

Fans have been wondering whether or not the couple was still together as the reality stars have been engaged since 2016 but have put off their wedding several times over the last three years. The couple is also rarely seen together because Nafziger lives in the U.S. and her fiance is still in Morocco.

Although fans were speculating that the two had broken up, Nafziger quickly shut down the rumors of a split with Tefou, according to The Inquistr. Nafziger reportedly said the rumors are, “100% NOT TRUE. [I don’t know] where this is coming from,” she wrote to fans. “Make sure when you read articles you check when it was posted. Sometimes old articles circulate. We are still happily together.”

Nafziger and Tefou, who have appeared on multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, first met on a mobile dating app when she was 21-years-old and living in Bradenton, Florida. Tefou was 23 and from Agadir, Morocco, at the time. Although they have been embroiled in a few scandals throughout their time on the TLC series, the couple appears to be finally planning their wedding.

In Touch Weekly reported that the couple finally set a wedding date for 2019, and Nafziger recently told a fan on Instagram, “Probably not this ‘summer,’ but this year is highly likely.” Unfortunately, her family will likely not be in attendance for her wedding, as an insider claims they’ve “already lost a lot of money on plane tickets from her two previously canceled weddings.”

It’s taken Tefou and Nafziger quite a while to make it down the aisle. Their wedding was initially called off because Nafziger didn’t bring the proper documents with her for their marriage license and visa. Then, financial issues got in the way, and plans fell through again. Several of Nafziger’s trips to visit her fiance in Morocco have also been canceled, due to Tefou’s family emergencies and other mysterious issues.

The couple has clearly come a long way since they first appeared on the show, when Tefou refused to kiss Nafziger or stay in the same hotel as her when she first visited him in Morocco. Despite a few cheating scandals involving Tefou and both stars refusing to convert to the other’s religion, the couple looks like they are finally on their way to the “happily ever after” they have been aiming for since season 4 of the show.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC. Tune in tonight to catch up on Tefou and Nafziger’s story.

