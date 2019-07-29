‘The Bachelorette’ Finale 2019 Dates, Time & Schedule

The 2019 finale of The Bachelorette begins tonight, on July 29, 2019. The two-part finale will air on multiple nights and fans will get to see who Hannah Brown gets engaged to, along with how she breaks up with the other guys and where Brown is with the season 15 winner today. Are they still together? Read on for the rundown on the schedule for the remaining episodes, After the Final Rose details, episode descriptions and more below.

“THE BACHELORETTE” FINALE 2019 DATES & TIMES: Part 1 of the finale will air on July 29, 2019, from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:01 p.m. CT. Part 2 will air on July 30, 2019, in the same time slot.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2019 FINALE SCHEDULE: Hannah Brown will narrow the men down from three to two and her family will get a chance to give her their opinions on her choices, during part 1 of the finale. Brown will also be reunited with the man “she thought she’d never say goodbye to”, according to ABC. Brown will then have time with the final 2 before making her big decision. ABC has reported that Brown will not choose her winner until part 2 of the finale. The men will propose and she will only say “yes” to one, as usual. Then, Brown will participate in an ATFR segment, which will feature drama like The Bachelorette has never seen. Part 2 will also feature a sneak peek at Bachelor in Paradise, which premieres next week, on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Both part 1 and 2 of the Bachelorette season 15 finale will feature live segments.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2019 ATFR INFORMATION: The ABC synopsis of the After the Final Rose special states, “Hannah will return to appear live in studio with Chris Harrison and her two final men to discuss their feelings on that final day in Greece and what has happened since. What does the future hold for all of them?”

“THE BACHELORETTE” SEASON 15 FINALE CONTESTANTS: The remaining contestants are Peter Weber, Tyler Cameron, and Jed Wyatt.

“THE BACHELORETTE”2019 FINALE PART 1 DESCRIPTION: The Xfinity synopsis of part 1 of the finale reads, “Hannah’s love story continues in Greece, where she feels torn between the three final men; Hannah talks to Chris Harrison about her experience.”

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2019 FINALE PART 2 DESCRIPTION: Part 2 of the finale, which includes the After the Final Roes segment, is described as this, “Hannah must put everything on the line with her final two bachelors to see if she will be with her soul mate at the end of her journey; Hannah talks to Chris Harrison about her experience; the final two men share their stories.”

