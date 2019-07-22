‘The Bachelorette’ Jed Wyatt and Hannah Brown Spoilers

Hannah Brown has three men left in the mix on The Bachelorette 2019 and one of them is front-runner Jed Wyatt. Wyatt is a musician, who has admitted to originally joining the show in order to further his career. But, he also told Brown that despite this, once he met her, it was a different story. Now, before we get into Wyatt’s fate on the show, his relationship with Brown, and the scandal surrounding him in the media, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know who Brown picks on the season 15 finale, what happens to Wyatt on the show, and about his girlfriend scandal, STOP READING NOW. Otherwise, let’s get into our spoilers on Jed Wyatt and Hannah Brown.

Jed Wyatt Had a Girlfriend Before Filming

Weeks into the airing of season 15 of The Bachelorette, a woman named Haley Stevens spoke to the media about a relationship she had with Wyatt. Stevens claimed to People that she was dating Wyatt when he left for filming the show and she said Wyatt said he would reconnect with her when filming was done. Stevens said Wyatt told her he only wanted to make it to the top 5 on the show.

Stevens has alleged that when Wyatt landed in Los Angeles, California to start filming the season, he told her “I love you” and that he would call her once the show wrapped. When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Stevens said, “This is a person I’m very much in love with, telling me, ‘I love you, I’m not going to fall for her.'”

The Winner of “The Bachelorette” Season 15 Is Jed Wyatt

Reality Steve initially reported that Tyler Cameron was the winner this season and that Jed Wyatt was the runner-up. However, he later corrected himself and wrote on his blog that Wyatt is the actual person who won. Wyatt proposes to Brown on the finale and she is reported to have accepted.

Hannah Brown Breaks Up With Jed Wyatt on National TV

According to Reality Steve, Brown didn’t break off the relationship initially. She just ended the engagement. On June 27, 2019, Reality Steve tweeted, “I can confirm that Hannah broke off her engagement to Jed earlier this week. They are still ‘together,’ but the engagement is off. This isn’t a ‘don’t ever talk to me again’ from what I’m being told, but it’s also not all rainbows and daffodils either …” In additional statements, Reality Steve seemed to hint that Wyatt’s girlfriend scandal may have had something to do with it. He tweeted, “To end an engagement means Hannah has been bothered enough by what’s come out. I don’t see how Jed gets back in her good graces after this. Nor should he. This is something she will be, and should be, applauded for, I just don’t see them working thru this.”

It turned out that Reality Steve’s predictions were correct, as his further reports were that Brown breaks up with Wyatt and cameras are rolling to catch the demise of their relationship. In addition, Bachelorette host Chris Harrison told People that Wyatt’s scandal will be addressed on the live After the Final Rose Special. So, fans will finally hear Wyatt’s explanation.