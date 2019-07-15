‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers 2019 – Overnight Dates

Hannah Brown is headed for her overnight dates on The Bachelorette 2019 and she has decided to keep the final 4 around, instead of just the final 3. As she continues to try to find love, Brown is faced with confrontation instead of just romance. Each contestant, who is left on the show, is hoping to be the 2019 winner … of Hannah B’s heart. But, only one of the remaining men will end up engaged to Hannah Brown on the finale of season 15.

Tonight’s episode is filled with romance, as well as fighting between Hannah Brown and one of her frontrunners. But, before we get into all the details on what to expect on tonight’s episode, THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know any information about what to expect on the hometowns, as well as the overnights, STOP READING NOW.

When it comes to ABC’s official description of tonight’s episode, it states, “Will Luke P.’s emotional hold on Hannah continue? She is still looking for the clarity she was seeking with the men during the hometown dates. Will she finally send the controversial Luke P. home or be drawn into his web once more?”

Now let’s get into all of the details on what to expect when it comes to tonight’s overnight dates with Luke Parker, Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber. Who will end up in the fantasy suites?

Who Did Hannah Have Sex With In a Windmill

If you’re a viewer, then you’ve heard about Brown’s admission to America that she had sex with one of the contestants in a windmill. In a clip from tonight’s episode, Brown gets into a heated confrontation with frontrunner and season 15 villain Luke Parker when he tells her that if she has sex with another contestant on the show, he will quit and leave. In response to Parker, Brown tells him that she had sex with one of the other men and she says, “I had sex and Jesus still loves me.” Reality Steve revealed that, “Hannah sends Luke home during the dinner portion of their overnight date … We know the topic of sex is brought up. We know Hannah is not happy with Luke at this point … It will all come down to HOW Luke handled this, HOW he brought it up, and HOW he treated her in that moment.”

So, who did Brown have sex with in a windmill? According to Reality Steve, the lucky man is Peter Weber.

Hannah Brown Worries About Tyler Cameron’s Chemistry

Ahead of tonight’s episode, a clip was released that made you wonder if Cameron would get to go on to the fantasy suite with Brown. You can watch the clip above.

When Brown sits down with Cameron, she tells him that so much of their relationship is physical and they have such great chemistry. But, this concerns her because she wants to make sure their relationship also is full of substance. According to Vulture, Brown tells Cameron, “I feel like our relationship has been so fun, so easy getting to know each other. But there’s a concern for me about our physical relationship. It is a huge part of our relationship. I just am so captivated about being around you, and you holding me and kissing me. I just want that. Like, I do. And so I have to kind of reset myself sometimes and think, Okay, that’s great. You know that that’s there. But it has to be more.”

For Cameron fans out there who worry that he’ll be sent home tonight, Reality Steve has reported that this is not the case.

During the daytime part of their date, Cameron and Brown get couples massages in their bathing suits and Cameron takes it to a more physical level. He has the masseuses leave and surprises Brown by taking over her sensual massage.

Who Gets Eliminated On “The Bachelorette” Tonight

Well, with only four men left in the mix, the eliminations are only down to a couple, right? Reality Steve has reported that, with Parker’s behavior, he will be sent home. Then, there are the final 3 – Peter Weber, Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt. So, who gets eliminated next? The contestant who gets eliminated before the final 2 is Peter Weber, leaving Cameron and Wyatt to propose to Hannah Brown on the finale.

While on her date with Jed Wyatt tonight, a woman asked Brown how she was going to decide which man to pick? Brown responds by saying that she thinks people fall in love in different ways. She also said that she wants to make sure that she can look someone in the eye at the end of her journey at know that she wants to spend her life with them.