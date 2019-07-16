‘Thor 4’: Fan Reactions You Need to See

“Thor 4” was announced on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, and has subsequently sent fans of the franchise into a frenzy on social media.
Taika Waititi, will likely replicate the success he had after directing “Thor: Ragnarok” in 2017, which reportedly raked in over $854 million at the box office. Not only did fans turn out for the film, but critics’ raves also put the movie at 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This time around, Waititi will be writing and directing.
Thor will become the first character in the Marvel Comic Universe to have more than three films.
Here’s what you need to know:
Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over the News of ‘Thor 4’
In a fun crossover episode of memes on Twitter, one user said that “Thor 4” will be Thor breaking the aliens out of Area 51. If you haven’t seen the memes about Area 51, you can check some of the best ones out here.
Even beauty celebrity Jeffree Star came out to say that his partner’s highlight of the day was finding out they’re making “Thor 4” and that Taika Waititi is directing.
A lot of people are extremely happy about the decision to have Taika Waititi write and direct the next film.
Jeremy Conrad shared his ideas for possible titles.
Another user shared a video that captures their emotions, most likely trying to hold back tears of joy.
Shan shared another video on Twitter, this time predicting Loki training Thor to get back in shape after the misfortunate weight gain in “Avengers: Endgame.”
Another user suggested the title should be “Thor 4: Comeback From Obesity.”
“THOR 4 IS GONNA CURE OUR ENDGAME DEPRESSION I JUST KNOW IT,” another user wrote.
Fans seem to be very happy that there will be some closure after “Avengers: Endgame.”
Joel shared a montage of Chris Hemsworth on the red carpet. “chris hemsworth getting his paycheck for thor 4 to become the highest paid actor,” he wrote.