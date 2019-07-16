‘Thor 4’: Fan Reactions You Need to See

“Thor 4” was announced on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, and has subsequently sent fans of the franchise into a frenzy on social media.

Taika Waititi, will likely replicate the success he had after directing “Thor: Ragnarok” in 2017, which reportedly raked in over $854 million at the box office. Not only did fans turn out for the film, but critics’ raves also put the movie at 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This time around, Waititi will be writing and directing.

Thor will become the first character in the Marvel Comic Universe to have more than three films.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over the News of ‘Thor 4’

thor 4 will be thor breaking into area 51 to free loki — joanne (@hiddlestomas) July 16, 2019

In a fun crossover episode of memes on Twitter, one user said that “Thor 4” will be Thor breaking the aliens out of Area 51. If you haven’t seen the memes about Area 51, you can check some of the best ones out here.

The highlight of Nathan's day today was finding out they're making Thor 4 and the who the director is ✨ — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 16, 2019

Even beauty celebrity Jeffree Star came out to say that his partner’s highlight of the day was finding out they’re making “Thor 4” and that Taika Waititi is directing.

taika directing thor 4, my RIGHTS pic.twitter.com/n82ozhSOrT — sine got s worded AGAIN (@sinereloaded) July 16, 2019

A lot of people are extremely happy about the decision to have Taika Waititi write and direct the next film.

Thor 4 title ideas –

Thor: The Keg of Eternity

Thor: The Odinson Abides

Thor: Lord of Cheez Whiz

Thor: Hammered pic.twitter.com/QxqDqohLE2 — Jeremy Conrad @ SDCC (@ManaByte) July 16, 2019

Jeremy Conrad shared his ideas for possible titles.

THOR 4 IS HAPPENING THOR 4 IS HAPPENING THOR 4 IS HAPPENING THOR 4 IS HAPPENING THOR 4 IS HAPPENING THOR 4 IS HAPPENING THOR 4 IS HAPPENING THOR 4 IS HAPPENING THOR 4 IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/OQ4MzOfT2V — mich saw ffh (spoilers) (@pilotspidey) July 16, 2019

Another user shared a video that captures their emotions, most likely trying to hold back tears of joy.

Loki helping thor get back into shape in thor 4 pic.twitter.com/Qn8ZAq5eUJ — Shan (@shanuddin889) July 16, 2019

Shan shared another video on Twitter, this time predicting Loki training Thor to get back in shape after the misfortunate weight gain in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Thor 4 : comeback from obesity — D🌴 (@Dafoa44) July 16, 2019

Another user suggested the title should be “Thor 4: Comeback From Obesity.”

THOR 4 IS GONNA CURE OUR ENDGAME DEPRESSION I JUST KNOW IT pic.twitter.com/7qjZg9Z8Lx — ‎bee saw ffh४ (@mcumischief) July 16, 2019

“THOR 4 IS GONNA CURE OUR ENDGAME DEPRESSION I JUST KNOW IT,” another user wrote.

ANYWAYS we are getting thor 4 after the ugly ass mess that endgame was anD ITS GONNA BE DIRECTED BY TAIKA SO WE BACK ON THE GAME pic.twitter.com/ETTMY1yROW — luisa (@tonystrnge) July 16, 2019

Fans seem to be very happy that there will be some closure after “Avengers: Endgame.”

chris hemsworth getting his paycheck for thor 4 to become the highest paid actor pic.twitter.com/dyvkZ37X1N — joel (@ragnarok) July 16, 2019

Joel shared a montage of Chris Hemsworth on the red carpet. “chris hemsworth getting his paycheck for thor 4 to become the highest paid actor,” he wrote.