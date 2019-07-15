Nick Viall Hints Tyler Cameron Had Sex With ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown

When a clip of The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown saying that she had sex with a contestant in a windmill hit televisions across America, Twitter blew up with speculation from viewers. There have been many theories about the final 4 contestants, with fans wondering who Brown actually did have sex with on the show. First, Reality Steve and several Twitter followers were convinced that Jed Wyatt had sex with Hannah Brown in a windmill when a windmill was shown in the background of one of their dates. However, Reality Steve later corrected himself and tweeted that Peter Weber had sex with Hannah Brown in a windmill. But, there has been yet another development.

Two-time Bachelorette runner-up and former Bachelor star Nick Viall is sending followers into a frenzy with a recent photo of him posing with contestant Tyler Cameron. When Viall posted the photo with the caption, “Just had lunch in a windmill,” fans began to speculate that it was actually Cameron who had sex with Brown. One follower named erzla777 commented, “Is this a hint?” Another commenter joked, “Is the windmill on OpenTable? I’m ready to make a reservation.” But, it was Hannah Brown, herself, whose comment killed it. Brown wrote on the Instagram pic, “Ahh yes, I highly recommend the windmill; it’s a great place for a mid-day snack.”

So, what does this photo and caption mean? Did Cameron and Brown really have sex in the windmill? Our guess is that they’re just having fun and kidding around, since the windmill sex declaration has caused such a stir. They’re probably just making it a running joke. But, given that Cameron and Brown’s relationship on the show is so physical, the two definitely could have had sex at some point during the 2019 season.

Recently, some former Bachelorette stars came to Brown’s defense about being so open with her sexuality. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Rachel Lindsay have both shown their support for her in the media, as well as on social media. When she appeared on ABC’s Strahan and Sara, Lindsay said, “I was surprised she was so bold and forthcoming with it, but I mean, she owns it, so more power to her … Are we surprised? We’ve seen her in hot tubs, on beds, massage tables. It was coming, right? Why not a windmill?” Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Chris Randone also appeared on Strahan and Sara and said, “Honestly, she’s 24, she’s young, she’s got a bunch of attractive guys. And sometimes that sexual tension is strong … At one point, something’s gotta blow, right?”

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood also came to Brown’s defense against haters over her sex admission. In an interview with People, Underwood stated, “Listen, there’s no right or wrong in this. I got slammed for being a virgin, she gets slammed for whatever she’s doing, you know … People have their opinions. They’re entitled to them … I know Hannah. She’s not going to let it affect her. She’s standing up for herself and she’s an incredible person, so deserving of love.”