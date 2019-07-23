‘Veronica Mars’ Season 4: Who’s the Bomber? [SPOILERS]

If you’re watching Veronica Mars Season 4, then you might be wondering who the bomber is this season. The answer is actually a little more complicated than you might think. Whether you’ve finished the series and still aren’t quite sure what happened or you just can’t wait to find out, we’ve got the answer below. WARNING: This post has major spoilers.

There’s actually more than one bomber this season.

Who’s the Bomber?

The first two bombs (the Sea Sprite Motel bomb and the bomb that killed Perry Walsh) were not connected to the rest of the bombs, including the bomb on the beach, the bomb at Comrade Quacks, and other bombs.

The first bomb at the Sea Sprite Motel was set by Richard “Big Dick” Casablancas and cohort Perry Walsh after Clyde refused to be involved in the bombing. Richard wanted to lower the price of the Sea Sprite Motel so he could buy the property. He intended to have the bomb go off at night and Perry Walsh, who had served time for sending a bomb to an ex-girlfriend, was his choice for making and planting the bomb. But when the motel lost Internet, it messed up the bomb’s timing and the bomb went off during the day instead, killing four people.

Richard wasn’t heartbroken by their deaths or very bothered by it at all when he talked to Clyde about what happened. He thought the bombing was necessary because Sullivan wouldn’t sell for what he thought was a decent price.

Ultimately, Perry Walsh was blamed for the bombings at first (until more bombs went off). A manifesto was planted at his house, which blew up. We later learned that Clyde had planted that bomb.

The Second Bomber Was a Surprise

The second bomber was a surprise reveal at the end of the season. For a time, we wondered if Congressman Daniel Maloof had set the bombs, or if Casablancas was responsible for more than just the first bomb. (In fact, a letter warning about the bombs was written with a phrase that Casablancas used in his tweets, pointing the finger squarely at him.)

Later it all appeared to be a setup and the bomber was one of Penn’s Murderheads: the mysterious Don who said he lived in D.C. Veronica Mars discovered that a pizza delivery guy was almost drowned by spring breakers a few years earlier. A delivery ticket revealed the driver was Don, so they thought he was exacting revenge. Don was found shot to death in an apparent suicide.

But we later learned that all the rest of the bombs were actually planted by Penn, who killed Don too. Penn did the collar bomb that killed Prince Bryce Linden, the bomb at Quacks, and all the rest.

But what was his motive? It appears that Penn was likely the one that the spring breakers tried to drown a few years earlier (unless it was really Don and Penn used that story to make Don a likely suspect.) However, Penn’s true motive was simply wanting to be famous. He went on TV after he was hit by nail shrapnel after the first bombing, telling the world that he believed Maloof was responsible. When he was proven wrong, he had to get his notoriety back somehow so he made copycat bombs that he was going to famously solve. The only problem was that he thought the first bomb was a nail bomb because he was hit with nails in the back during the bombing. Those nails, however, were from an artwork piece that got blown up. He was copying the “wrong” bomb, which ultimately pointed the finger back at him.

Penn’s statement to Veronica near the end of the series, where he talks about spring breakers not being true people, points to the idea that Penn is really just crazy. He may want notoriety, but in the end he feels the people that he killed weren’t truly people at all and, thus, doesn’t feel bad about what he did.

