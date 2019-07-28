‘Euphoria’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Episode 7 Online Tonight for Free

Tonight, July 28, 2019, you can watch the seventh episode of the hit HBO series Euphoria. Created by Sam Levinson and executive produced by Drake, this series has already been renewed for a second season and brings something unexpected every week. The seventh episode of Euphoria airs tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m Central). You’ll want to watch live so you’re not spoiled on anything.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services. Many of them have free trials, which we’ll list below, that will let you watch for free:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Additional Options

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO. That service is free to use for anyone with a satellite or cable package that includes HBO. However, check the service first because not all cable companies have agreements in place to work with HBO Go.

‘Euphoria’ Preview

The title for Euphoria Episode 7 is “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed.” Some fans think this may refer to trying to pee for a pregnancy test and that maybe Cassie is pregnant.

Here’s a refresher on what happened last week. This will have spoilers for Episode 6.

Last week’s episode was focused on McKay’s background. He learned to bottle up his feelings and unleash them in football. But when he got to college, he realized that everyone was great and his chances of going pro weren’t so strong as he thought. This caused him to really struggle, but he fell in love with Cassie, which helped his struggle a lot. Unfortunately, things haven’t been great between them. He always felt jealous of her and tried to control how she dressed. Cassie, angry at McKay, reached out to Daniel and kissed him, but then Daniel was incredibly rude to her and things spiraled for Cassie.

We also saw a really disturbing scene where a group of fraternity guys burst into McKay’s room and pretended to rape him. It was a little unclear if it was actual rape or extreme hazing, but whatever happened it was definitely sexual assault. McKay cried in the bathroom before he pulled himself together. He’s struggling.

Kat, meanwhile, was building her cam empire, but she had some creepy interactions with someone named Masterade99 who bought everything on her Amazon wishlist. Something’s going to go very wrong with that one. Kat, meanwhile, pushes Ethan away and turns to Daniel, which is a big mistake. (We saw that with Cassie’s encounter with Daniel.)

Rue and Jules had a lot of problems at the Halloween party, and Lexi was there for emotional support. But it turns out that Jules, although she’s struggling with being a “rock” for Rue, was bothered by something much bigger. She was bothered because she saw a very free and exonerated Nate at the party with Maddy.

Nate blackmailed Jules into blaming Tyler for the bruises on Maddy’s throat. UGH. And Nate blackmailed Tyler into taking the blame. And Maddy went along with it. Nate is a sociopath and right now it looks like he’s winning. An innocent man is paying for Nate’s crime, and it’s wrong. Right now, it looks like Nate is winning. :(

