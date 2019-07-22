WATCH: Rapper Future’s Bodyguard Knocked Out After Sucker-Punch

Famous Atlanta rapper, Future has found himself in the middle of some drama at the International Airport in Ibiza, Spain, TMZ reports.

A video that is trending all over social media shows Future’s bodyguard fighting off some fans who were upset that Future refused to take a photo with them.

According to TMZ, Future refused to take a photo with the so-called fans because he was tired and just landed in Spain after a long flight. “Not today, guys,” the rap star said.

After he refused the fans got riled up and erupted in anger, reportedly firing racial slurs and epithets towards Future and his bodyguard. The bodyguard stepped in so Future could safely get to his ride, but the fans were not backing down as the video shows the bodyguard seemingly walking away from the incident when one person comes up behind him and sucker-punching him in the back of the head.

Future’s bodyguard fell flat, obviously knocked out as his body slammed into the concrete. The video captures people around the incident jumping up and down out of excitement and yelling out cheers.

“Future’s bodyguard, Future’s bodyguard!,” one person can be heard yelling.

TMZ also reports that some witnesses said the man who sucker-punched the bodyguard was holding a rock in his hand. The man can be seen showing his face to the camera at the 13-second mark yelling something indiscernible into the camera. The bodyguard allegedly beat-up others before being sucker-punched.

Video Shows Future Walking Away Unscathed

Future’s bodyguard got knocked out while in the UK, future didn’t help pic.twitter.com/8IYZE0nE5B — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 22, 2019

Future also makes an appearance in the video as the man behind the camera pans over to show Future walking away and then sitting down next to a curb, waiting for his ride.

The video also shows the bodyguard situp and being checked on by security officials. He appeared to be dazed as someone poured water on his head. He eventually stood up on his own.

New York Rapper Safaree Samuels Took to Instagram to Call out the ‘Camera Phone Punks’ Who Cause the Incident

New York rap artist Safaree, took to Instagram to compare this incident to a similar incident that led to the arrest of rap star A$AP Rocky.

“They need to lock these guys up the same way they doing ASAPRocky! This is exactly what I’m talking about with this new generation of camera phone punks! This man had his back turned pushing luggage and got punched for what? That man could’ve hit his head on the floor and died!,” Safaree said.

A$AP Rocky ended up in a Sweedish jail earlier this month after being arrested for a suspected assault.

The rapper took to Instagram to post a video of the actions that led up to the incident and to declare his innocence.

“SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS , WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK,” the post stated.

President Trump and Kanye West have been reportedly working together with Sweeden officials to get the rapper released from Sweedish captivity.