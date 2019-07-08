Who Died on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3?

Whether you just finished Stranger Things Season 3 and need a bit of a recap or if you haven’t watched and want to know the bad news before it happens, here’s a look at who died in Season 3 of Stranger Things. Warning: This post will have major spoilers for the third season.

Here are the characters we said goodbye to this season.

Billy Hargrove Died

Appreciation post for Dacre Montgomery. His performance as Billy in season 3 was phenomenal 👏 #StrangerThings

Max’s step-brother Billy died, killed by the Mindflayer near the end of the season. We knew he was done for pretty early on when the Mindflayer took him over, but his death was still heartbreaking for many fans. He died as one final moment of rebellion against the Mindflayer, trying to protect Eleven.

Some fans say this makes Billy a hero. Other fans, however, say that while this was a noble death for Billy, it still doesn’t make up for the abuse that Max endured from her stepbrother and all the other things that he did.

Jim Hopper’s Fate is Unknown

"and when life hurts you, cause it will, remember the hurt. the hurt is good. it means you're out of that cave". THIS IS SO IMPORTANT, THANK U HOPPER. #strangerthings

Eleven’s dad, Jim Hopper, might have died in the Season 3 finale, but fans are still debating his ultimate fate. Some think that he wasn’t disintegrated by the explosion when Joyce closed the gate, but instead escaped down a ladder and was captured by the Russians. Others think that he escaped into the gate and is now somewhere in the Upside Down.

Alexei Died

Alexei is a mood and we don't deserve him. #StrangerThings

Alexei, a fan favorite, was shot and killed by the Russian commando character. His death is still mourned by fans.

Many Other Minor Characters Died

In addition to the big character deaths, many other characters met their fate in Season 3. There was the lifeguard, Heather Holloway, that Billy kidnapped — the first victim he delivered to the Mindflayer.

Appreciation post for @franlreale as Heather Holloway. She killed it!

Then her parents, Tom Holloway and his wife, were also taken over.

all day binge-watching #StrangerThings3 , & i saw the character tom holloway ,yelling at the tv -wait! we met a few years ago at @DearEvanHansen and took selfies outside!

After her parents were taken over, additional members of the Post where Nancy and Jonathan worked were killed by the Mindflayer, including Bruce.

Of course, there was also Mrs. Driscoll, Nancy’s source who was one of the first taken over.

am i the only one who thinks that Mrs Driscoll is so cute?

In addition, a news report shown at the end reports that 30 people died in Hawkins during a Starcourt mall fire. These were likely infected by the Mindflayer. And many Russians were also killed, including Russian scientists, security agents, and the special agent who was hunting Hopper.