’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Finale Recap: Here’s Where We Left Off

If you’re waiting to start 13 Reasons Why Season 3 on Netflix or just need a refresher on what happened last season, here’s a quick recap of where we left off in the final episode. This post has spoilers for Season 2.

The main focus of Season 2 was the Bakers’ lawsuit against Liberty High, claiming they turned a blind eye to what was happening and continued to do so.

Clay Stopped a School Shooting & Was Left with the Gun in His Hand

Throughout Season 2, Tyler and his new friend Cyrus were outcasts at the school, and Tyler was still dealing with a lot of bullying. Tyler’s and Alex’s dad took the two to a gun range to try to teach them gun safety techniques. But Tyler’s bullying just got worse and worse until he was ultimately raped, pushing him over the edge.

At the end of Season 2, Tyler snapped after his brutal rape. He gathered every gun he could find and marched to the school after sending a text warning Cyrus’ sister that he was on the way.

Clay tried to convince everyone not to call the police. He wanted to talk Tyler out of it, to save someone like he couldn’t save Hannah. So Clay marched out of the school to confront Tyler, and he found him walking up to the dance, weapon in hand. Clay gave Tyler a speech about how much he doesn’t want to see Tyler die, and this somehow changed Tyler’s mind. Tyler gave his weapon to Clay and left in Tony’s car.

Viewers were left wondering if Clay was going to take the fall for Tyler or if the police were going to mistake Clay for being the shooter, since they were pulling up while he was standing there with a gun in his hand. Considering that Season 3 trailers seem to indicate some time has passed since the finale, it appears that Clay got out of everything OK.

We Saw Hannah’s ‘Why Not’ Note

Hannah wrote a “Reasons Why Not” note that we saw in the finale. The note wasn’t read for the viewers to hear, rather it was just shown for a brief moment when Olivia Baker gave the note to Clay. See photos of the note below.

To see everything that was written on the note, see Heavy’s story here.

Bryce Got Away with A Lot in Season 2, & Clay Thought About Killing Him

So Season 2 showed Bryce getting away with way too much. By the end of the season, Bryce was alive and well. His life was threatened, but he made it out of everything just fine. He didn’t even end up in the hospital.

In Season 2, Bryce continued to harass the female students at Liberty. We didn’t see a new rape, but we learned that he raped a lot more women than we knew about from Season 1. In fact, Bryce and some of his jock friends apparently had a club house on school property where they would take the female students, take Polaroid photos of them, and then rape them. There was even a photo that showed him raping his unconscious girlfriend Chloe.

Jessica and Justin both eventually came forward, revealing that Bryce had raped Jessica while she was drunk and passed out. But they couldn’t convince Chloe to testify against him, and Chloe ended up getting back together with him.

Because of Jessica and Justin’s testimony, Bryce was put on trial. But the judge only sentenced him to three months probation, and Bryce was going to spend his senior year transferred to a private school. He still planned to play football, and he was going to have to repeat a year of school because not all his credits would transfer.

Clay almost killed Bryce. At one point, he showed up at Bryce’s home ready to kill him. But Justin stopped him from shooting Bryce or shooting himself.

Monty Was Awful Last Season

One of Bryce’s friends, Monty (aka Montgomery) turned evil in his own way in Season 2. He appeared to be co-dependent on Bryce and was doing his dirty work for him. Monty started sending threats to students to try to stop them from testifying against Bryce or the school. And he eventually raped Tyler in a bathroom. Heavy had a story and poll last year, asking viewers if the Tyler rape scene was too graphic or if it went too far. About 55 percent of those in the poll voted that the rape scene was unnecessarily brutal. About 21 percent voted that the scene needed to be portrayed the way it was.

We Learned that Zac and Hannah Had a Relationship

Viewers were divided about that episode revealing Hannah and Zac’s relationship.

In Episode 6, Zach’s testimony revealed that he and Hannah had a romantic relationship. They slept together multiple times and were pretty much the perfect couple during the summer between Hannah’s sophomore and junior year. Some fans thought the storyline was unfair to Clay. But many fans loved Hannah and Zach together. They hated how it ended, and how Zach pretty much threw her away for his jerky friends who weren’t worth keeping anyway.

Other Season 2 Developments

Clay struggled a lot in Season 2 and had hallucinations of Hannah talking to him. But he seemed to let go of her at the end of the season.

The Bakers lost their lawsuit and were planning to divorce. Hannah’s mom decided to move to New York to live out her daughter’s dream.

Nina stole the Polaroids and burned them.

Jessica and Alex kissed at the school dance, but then Jessica had sex with Justin later at the same dance, further confusing her romantic relationships. Justin had been in juvenile detention. He was released into temporary custody, and Clay’s family decided they wanted to be his guardian and adopt him. But Justin is still struggling with a drug addiction he can’t shake.

