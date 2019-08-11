Bazzi: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bazzi, whose full name is Andrew Bazzi, is a 22-year-old singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer from Michigan, according to his social media.

The artist, who recently released his hotly-anticipated mixtape, will be performing at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on August 11, 2019. Bazzi will be performing alongside other artists like Mabel, Blanco Brown, OneRepublic, CNCO, and HRVY, among others.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Bazzi Was Born and Raised in Michigan

According to USA Today, Bazzi’s hometown of Dearborn, Michigan has a large Middle Eastern population. His father is of Lebanese heritage. He feels that it’s important to embrace his heritage, given President Trump’s stance on immigration:

“It’s so incorrect what’s going on (politically), and I think it’s good for Lebanese-Americans to have someone they can look at and let them know that someone’s supporting them,” Bazzi told the outlet.

In addition to his amazing voice, Bazzi has a variety of other talents. Bazzi knows how to play several instruments, which he can be heard playing in all 16 tracks on his album “Cosmic.” On Instagram, Bazzi has said he made most of his tracks with makeshift setups in hotel rooms, which also shows some major talent.

“I’ve been playing guitar since I was 6, and then drums, bass and piano since I was 10 years old,” Bazzi said.

2. Bazzi Has Known He Wanted to Be a Star Since He Was a Kid

“went back and visited my elementary school in michigan…” Bazzi wrote on Instagram. “it’s crazy seeing it and remembering being a little kid so hopeful and excited to see the world, and now i get to actually do it… crazy humbling.”

It makes sense the singer would return to his elementary school, as it is reported to be an important place from his past. According to Rolling Stone, Bazzi realized his desire for stardom during kindergarten when his teacher asked the students to get up in front of the class and freestyle a song.

“I wasn’t trying to [be funny], but I said something about my friend and the whole class started cracking up,” Bazzi told Rolling Stone. “I’ll never forget. I sat back in my seat and I felt all cool and shit.”

Bazzi said he was the “biggest class clown” and from the moment he stood in front of the class to perform the freestyle he knew he wanted to be an entertainer. As he grew up, Bazzi said he would freestyle for any willing classmate or teacher, wanting an audience to make him feel “fearless.”

3. Bazzi Has Embarked on a Successful Music Career

From class clown to Vine personality to chart-topping singer and songwriter, Bazzi has begun what is sure to be a very successful music career.

According to Rolling Stone, Bazzi was originally a Vine personality. Vine was a short-form video hosting service on which users shared six-second-long, looping video clips, from 2012 to 2017. Bazzi’s 2015 song “Bring Me Home” was the very first Vine “featured track” during the service’s flirtation with music discovery.

Bazzi has since gone on to release hit songs like “Mine” and “Alone.” Bazzi has worked with artists like Camilla Cabello and 21 Savage. The singer has over 1 million followers on Instagram, another 374,000 on Twitter, over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, and more than 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

4. Bazzi Recently Released a New Mixtape

Bazzi teased his fans on social media in late July. He asked if he should drop more music. “Maybe a lot of music… like at once.. whatever they call it these days..” Bazzi said.

After teasing his fans, Bazzi promptly promoted and released a new mixtape called “Soul Searching” on August 8, 2019. The singer shared the tracklist on Instagram.

There are 11 songs on the album, some of which have thought-provoking titles like “Who Am I,” “Conversations With Myself,” and “Humble Beginnings.” A few other artists are featured on the album, including rappers 6LACK and 21 Savage.

5. Bazzi Has a Devoted Fan Base

JESUS CHRIST BAZZI

One fan said Bazzi can take their money and their soul.

“bazzi really doesnt know how to make a bad song i said what i said,” Jaden Hossler wrote.

Alyssa Cravens said there is not a single Bazzi song that she would skip. She added that he has “real ass talent.”

Bella Zortman said Bazzi is a god.

“bazzi physically can’t make bad music,” Kimmy Harker wrote.