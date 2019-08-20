Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s 7 Kids: Get to Know Her Family

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is a cast member on the current season of Real Housewives of Orange County. In addition to the fights and confrontations she has with the rest of the cast, the reality star is also a mother to seven kids. According to her bio, her kids are “baby Hazel, toddler Koa, twins Caden and Curran, and teenagers Jacob, Rowan and Bella.”

The age range of the kids vary greatly. Hazel is the youngest at a year old, and Bella is the oldest at 18. Braunwyn told Entertainment Tonight that she initially wanted to have five children with her husband Sean, but that their family felt “incomplete” after five. Another factor that led to their super-sized family was that they lost a child.

Braunwyn Has 7 Kids That Vary from Toddler to Teenager

“We always wanted a lot of kids. From the first time I met my husband, I always wanted to be a stay-at-home mom with a lot of kids,” she explained. “That was sort of my dream… After the boys were born — [kids] four and five were twins — I kind of was like, someone’s missing. I didn’t feel that feeling of being done,” she explained. “So, we went for a sixth.”

“We had twins again, and [lost] one,” Braunwyn continued. “So we went for a seventh, because I sort of just felt like we needed to end on a high note and someone else was supposed to be there. So, when we had our seventh, I felt done…Now, I look at the family photo and I’m like, everyone that’s supposed to be here is here.”

Braunwyn Said That She & Her Husband Sean Will Not Be Having Anymore Kids

In a separate interview with PEOPLE, the reality star joked that she has been breastfeeding “for 18 years straight,” and that the strain of motherhood has taken its course. She says that she and her husband will not be having another child. “There is no chance of having baby number eight,” she explained. “We did IVF for our younger kids. We are out of embryos, we are done.”

Braunwyn said that her stay-at-home role over the past two decades was what led to her accepting a role on the Real Housewives. “I think, for me, one of the big reasons I did the show was because it’s important to say, ‘Yes, I have seven kids. I’m a full-time mom,’ but it’s also, I have another side to me and that’s OK,” she admitted. “I can go out, I can have fun and that’s allowed. So, I’m a great mom, but I’m also a great friend and a great wife, [and] I’m also sometimes just Braunwyn.”

“I really did think being a stay-at-home mom was enough for me,” Braunwyn added. “And then, this happened and I’m like, this was the missing puzzle piece. Something that was just for me… I had been a stay-at-home mom — a full-time stay-at-home mom — for 18,19 years now. So, for me to be able to go out alone, at first it was kind of nerve racking to be away from my kids and my husband, but once I found my groove I was like, ‘Oh! This is fun. I’m in!'”