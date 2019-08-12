Couples Still Together From Bachelor in Paradise Over the Years

In a twist of fate, the summer series Bachelor in Paradise has proven to be the popular reality TV dating show’s most reliable franchise in producing successful couples. Not only have most of these engagements turn into marriage, you could fill a whole daycare center with Paradise babies.

While there have been couples that were instantly attached from the moment they met at the Mexican resort, not all the shows success stories were love at first sight, or had a fairy tale ending. Couples like Season 3’s Lace Morris and Grant Kemp got matching “grace” tattoos before ending their engagement after only a few months. Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray called off their engagement, briefly reconciled, but ended things for good a year later. Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper got engaged during the Season 5 finale, but had extremely public break up after allegations of her cheating went viral.

However, numerous from couples who found love on Paradise over the year are still together. Here’s a list of the contestant who found love on the summer reality TV series…..

Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert

Jade and Tanner met on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, and their wedding was televised on ABC in 2016. They became the golden standard of what going to be Paradise could mean for jilted former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants, with numerous cast members saying they’re looking for that “Jade and Tanner kind of love.”

After welcoming their first daughter Emmy in August 2017, Jade recently gave birth to their second child, a baby boy named Brooks on July 29, 2019.

Carly Waddell & Evan Bass

The exact opposite of love at first sight, Carly could barely believe it herself as she eventually fell in love with Evan during Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. After he proposed, their wedding was televised and featured on the following season of ABC’s summer reality series.

Carly and Evan share a 17-month-old daughter Isabella “Bella” Evelyn, and are currently expecting their second child any day. Bass has three children from a previous relationship, Nathan, Liam and Ensley.

Krystal Nielson & Chris Randone

During the Season 5 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, Chris proposed to Krystal, and she excitedly yelled, “I’m going to be Mrs. Goose!” They moved in together in October 2018 and launched their own YouTuber show in January documenting the big step in their relationship.

Chris and Krystal were officially married this past summer in Mexico, where many Bachelor Nation alum were in attendance. Their nuptials will soon be featured on Season 6 on Paradise, which is currently airing on ABC>

Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

While these two didn’t get engaged while in Mexico, the couple first met during Season 4 of Paradise, and continued to date afterward. After two years together, Adam popped the question on May 31, 2019, and the happy couple shared the big news via Instagram. As of press time, an exact date for their upcoming wedding has not been announced.

Joe Amabile & Kendall Long

Kendall and “Grocery Store” Joe met on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise,, but Joe initially left Mexico because he thought Kendall wasn’t that into him. While Kendall did express hesitation in dating Joe, she flew to Chicago after the show to win him back.

The couple is still going strong. In April, Joe and Kendall took their relationship to the next level, and moved into an apartment together in West Hollywood, California.

Kevin Wendt & Astrid Loch

Kevin and Astrid were one of those couples that were inseparable during their time on Paradise, but when push came to shove, Kevin got cold feet during the Season 5 finale, and they broke up. However, Kevin had a change of heart once the reunion episode aired, asked Astrid for a second chance, and their relationship has been going strong ever since.

Astrid, who has since moved to Canada to live with Kevin told E! News of their previous split and reconciliation on Paradise, “It was the craziest scenario that you can meet someone in, and then the breakup was the best thing that ever happened to us because it just let us kind of end the TV show chapter there in Mexico and come out of it and just work on it on our own and kind of figure out what we wanted to do.”

Ashley Iaconetti And Jared Haibon

This on-again, off-again, couple first met during Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, but it was years before they finally connected as a couple in May 2018, and just a month later, they were engaged.

Ashley and Jared officially tied the knot on August 11, in Rhode Island, where Haibon’s dog Clark served as ring bearer, and Bachelor producer Elan Gale served as officiator. The couple said “I do,” in front of their 180 guests, which included Bachelor Nation alums Nick Viall and Dean Unglert, who both served as groomsmen, along with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins, Carly, Evan, Becca Tilley, Olivia Caridi, and JJ Lane.

