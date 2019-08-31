Get to Know Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’s Voice Cast

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has finally arrived on Netflix. A prequel based on the cult 1982 film, this Netflix series spares no expense in bringing to life the mythical land of Thra. As its trademark style and puppetry remain the same, other things are very different for the Gelflings. an impressive roster celebrity voices have made their way to a universe once dominated by the likes of Jim Henson and Frank Oz.

Taron Egerton

The actor comes to this project fresh off his critically acclaimed portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman. In the series, he provides the voice of Rian—a Gelfling palace guard who attempts to discover the truth behind the Skeksis’ sinister motives.

Mark Hamill

He may be forever known as Luke Skywalker to some, but Mark Hamill has crafted a successful career in voiceover work. Just listen to Chucky in the 2019 remake of Child’s Play or the Joker in numerous Batman-related projects and you’ll hear the actor’s surprising range. In his role of skekTek, Hamill once again takes the role of a villain. The Skeksis scientist’s twisted takes on his own body as well as the search for essence makes him a diabolical addition to the lineup.

Natalie Dormer

Game of Thrones makes itself known more than once in this large voice cast; in addition to the series, Dormer has also been seen on The Tudors and Elementary. Her character Onica believes a different fate may be in store after meeting Brea.

Lena Headey

While many fans may know her as Ceresi Lannister, Lena Headey has a career that expands well past the infamous character. In the same vein of strong female leads, Headley takes on the voice of Maudra Fara. She is a fighter who is willing to challenge every convention to become the leader of All-Maudra.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

The actress’ TV credits include Doctor Who, but her work in the film Beyond the Lights is what established her as a star. Her character, Seladon, faces off against a sister and becomes the target of the Skeksis who finds her easy to manipulate.

Keegan-Michael Key

Key came to the attention of many comedy fans on the Comedy Central series Key and Peele. Since then, he has appeared in a number of series, films, and commercials. As skekZok, the actor portrays a character that attempts to hunt down Rian and supports treachery towards those in his own species.

Alicia Vikander

More than just Laura Croft, the actress is an Academy Award winner whose work extends to sci-fi, drama, and even action. She offers the voice of Mira—the Gelfling girlfriend of Rian—and important component to the events that unfold during the series.

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter has a reputation for quirky and unique characters. Though her film work spans decades, she is especially known for her role of Bellatrix Lestrange in the popular Harry Potter franchise. Carter voices the character All-Maudra Mayrin, mother to Seladon and Brea.

Andy Samberg

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star does more than just act, he’s also a part of comedy trio Lonely Island. Formerly a cast member on Saturday Night Live, Samberg also developed a cult following with the comedy Hot Rod. His role of skekGra invokes a character that wants to return to his urRu roots.

Jason Isaacs

Much like fellow cast member Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Issacs made a career that has spanned decades, yet his role of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise won him fans throughout the world. He lends his voice to skekSo, the original Skeksis Emperor.

Simon Pegg

Simon Pegg’s career started out on British TV with the series Spaced. From there, his credits cover everything from the horror homage Shaun of the Dead to sci-fi legend Star Trek. As skekSil, he portrays a character that is in line to rule the Skeksis and hated by others around him.

Sigourney Weaver

Weaver established herself as a genre icon with the legendary character Ellen Ripley. More than that, she is an accomplished actress who has covered everything from comedy to thrillers during her extensive career. She voices the Myth-Speaker in the series.