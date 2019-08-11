David Dobrik’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Dobrik, a Slovakian American YouTube personality and actor, has a net worth of approximately $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Dobrik is a prominent, award-winning social media personality with a combined 25 million followers across all platforms. He lives in a $2.5 million Los Angeles home, according to Architectural Digest. The outlet toured David’s home, which features a functional flamethrower, an in-house recording studio and a security system. David also has a collection of cars, including his Ferrari and Tesla.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Dobrik is a Successful YouTuber & Sells Merchandise

According to his page, Dobrik joined the video-sharing website on December 19, 2014. The 23-year-old star has since built a digital empire and captured the hearts of 13,426,401 subscribers, and that number grows every day. David now boasts 8.6 million followers on Instagram, and 3.6 million followers on Twitter.

In the hundreds of videos posted to his page, as well as the photos on his Instagram, Dobrik can be seen with many famous faces. He appears alongside friends like Scotty Sire, Jason Nash, Liza Koshy, Gabbie Hanna, and Josh Peck. Dobrik can also be seen next to stars like Bart Johnson, John Stamos, Courtney Cox, Yvette Nicole Brown, Mirana Cosgrove, Kylie Jenner, and more.

Dobrik’s page says that he posts new videos every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Each video is quickly watched by millions of fans. He currently has a combined 5,360,990,741 views. With such a high volume of views, it comes as no surprise that Dobrik won a Kid’s Choice Award in March 2019.

His success on YouTube has led to a collection of David Dobrik merchandise, including clothing, underwear, blankets, phone cases, mugs, posters, and notebooks. The merchandise is branded with sayings like “clickbait,” “vlog squad,” “views tour,” among other things. Prices range from $12 for a mug or notebook to $65 for a blanket.

2. Dobrik is an Actor & Talent Show Judge

According to IMDb, Dobrik was the voice for the character Axel in “The Angry Birds Movie 2” and has starred in several TV series and video shorts. In 2016 he starred in the film “FML” and “Taylor Mackey.” Dobrik has also appeared in episodes of the TV series “The Honest Show,” “Prank U,” and “The Pain of Painting” and in the short “An Interrogation.”

In addition to acting, Dobrik is also a judge on Nickelodeon’s new music competition show “America’s Most Musical Family” on which 30 talented families will compete for a recording contract with Republic Records and a $250,000 cash prize.

The show is slated to premiere during the fall of 2019. Dobrik will sit at the judge’s table alongside singers Ciara and Debbie Gibson. All of the judges will offer valuable advice to the contestants, however, David’s razor-sharp wit and expertise in the digital world will reportedly help families build their brand.

3. Dobrik is Recently Divorced

In a vlog on David’s YouTube channel, David made a comment about Jason’s kids liking his ex-wife’s boyfriend more than him. Seemingly a little riled by the comment, Jason hit back saying that David will never have an ex-wife because no one will ever marry him.

In retaliation to the harsh comment, David flew to Boston, Massachusetts to marry Jason’s mom, simply to so he could become Jason’s stepdad. He continued on in the video saying he was going to marry Lorraine in Vegas and honeymoon with her in Hawaii.

“Lorraine Charlotte Nash, will you marry me?” David asks.

“Are you out of your mind?” Lorraine responds.

“I want to be Jason’s stepdad,” David says.

“Oh, that would be hysterical,” Lorraine laughs.

Several hours later, the two were on a plane to Vegas, smiling and laughing the entire time. A short ceremony at the Little White Chapel Tunnel of Love, with David sporting a black suit and baseball cap, was sealed with a kiss. Shortly thereafter, the happy couple landed in Hawaii for their honeymoon.

Upon arriving home, David and Jason sat in the car with another familiar face, “Drake & Josh” star Josh Peck. When David presented the paperwork, Jason and Josh gave him a hearty round of applause for a job well done.

“Congratulations,” Jason said. “Welcome to the family.”

“Dude I’ve never met anyone like you,” said Josh.

David and Lorraine got married on May 15, 2019, and split less than one month later. According to ET, Dobrik filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, petitioning for the dissolution of the marriage. After addressing the news of their divorce, David went on to leave a heartfelt message for Lorraine.

“We have tried so hard to make things work,” Dobrik said. “Sometimes in life you just aren’t enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or what you try to be. Lorraine, you have been my light, my muse and my confidante. You’ve taught me not only how to love another person but how to love myself. We will continue to love and support one another while being great friends and parents to our children. I thank everyone in advance for respecting our privacy at this time.”

4. Dobrik is Only 23 Years Old

According to his Instagram page, David was born in Košice, Slovakia. In a Father’s Day post, David thanked his dad for helping his mom give birth to him “in the back of that horse carriage in the Alps of Slovakia.”

David’s parents reportedly brought him to the United States at the age of five. In a Mother’s Day post, David thanked his mom for sneaking him into America.

Dobrik celebrated his golden birthday on July 23, 2019. The Y23-year-old YouTuber shared a message on his special day. Dobrik looked adorable as he smiled wide for the camera. He wore a shiny gold windbreaker in front of a textured gold backdrop for the shot.

“It’s my Golden Birthday!!” Dobrik wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all the love and wishes! I’m forever grateful to be surrounded by great people making great memories.”

5. Dobrik Has a Legion of Fans

Why did they think it wasn’t going to be a big thing in the first place?!?! It’s literally David dobrik…. on a completely unrelated note… any Tamuk students need a plus one?? pic.twitter.com/gB11Wb6Y4A — Araceli :) (@AraceliNino1) August 9, 2019

Dobrik is set to appear at Texas A&M University-Kingsville on August 29, 2019. The university sent a message to students about the “high demand” and “limited capacity” for the event. As a result, only current students are allowed to attend.

David Dobrik is visiting TAMUK I’m about to TRANSFER — 𝟙𝟘𝕫𝕚𝕒 (@tenziuh) August 9, 2019

“David Dobrik is visiting TAMUK I’m about to TRANSFER,” Tenziuh said.

Please pray for me, nothing is wrong im just addicted to david dobrik vlogs — Ana (@avaldez136) August 6, 2019

“Please pray for me, nothing is wrong im just addicted to david dobrik vlogs,” Ana Valdez wrote on Twitter.

if davids legs have one million fans, im 1 of them. if davids legs have 5 fans, im 1 of them. if his legs have 1 fan, that 1 will be me. if david dobrik's legs no longer had fans id no longer live on earth for if the world is against his legs, i am against the world💔 pic.twitter.com/gWrmUXQQDZ — dani | clown #2 (@dobrikslegs) August 10, 2019

One fan created a Twitter account for David Dobrik’s legs.

i’m so sick of not being friends with david dobrik this sucks — han (@hannahrosekrans) August 4, 2019

“i’m so sick of not being friends with david dobrik this sucks,” another fan said.

david dobrik with puppies. a thread pic.twitter.com/j384GDiFys — jordyn (@playboydobrik) August 4, 2019

Another fan created a Twitter thread specifically using photos of David Dobrik with puppies.