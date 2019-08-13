Demi Burnett’s Best Instagram Photos: Top 5 Best Pics

Demi Burnett is a bubbly blonde from Texas who made an impression on Colton Underwood in his season of The Bachelor. She just didn’t make quite the impression she wanted.

The southern country girl from Texas started off her time on the show by making a virgin joke to Colton, and quickly let viewers into her personal life to talk about her mom, Tina Jean Jordan, who was in prison for bank fraud at the time.

Now the sassy Texan has returned to the reality TV world on Bachelor in Paradise, this time with her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty.

While Demi became a “villain” on her season, it’s hard to deny she’s gorgeous. Love her or hate her, she’s still adorable.

Here are Demi Burnett’s top five best Instagram pics:

1. Demi Burnett & Becca Kufrin Visit RuPaul’s DragCon

Demi Burnett and former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin took a trip together to RuPaul’s DragCon and snapped a pic with drag queen Nina West.

The trio was all smiles, but Demi pointed out Nina was being extra respectful, holding her hand out flat to be sure not to touch Demi inappropriately.

“BACHELOR X RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE CROSS OVER BABEYYY!! P.s. lol at Nina being respectful and trying not to touch my t*tty,” Burnett captioned the photo.

The queen was channeling some serious Keanu Reeves vibes. The John Wick actor gained viral attention for a series of photos where he was pointedly not touching women.

Demi is a big fan of drag, also sharing a photo with Manila Luzon.

“Sooo if you know me, you know I’m obsessed with drag,” she wrote on Instagram. “If you REALLY know me, you know that @manilaluzon is my idol. WHAT A DAY!!! #dragcon.”

2. Demi Burnett Meets Catherine Agro’s Dog

Catherine Agro’s dog made it onto The Bachelor, and her new pup made it onto Demi Burnett’s Instagram page.

Agro was best known as the first contestant who brought her dog to the Bachelor mansion. While Demi showed up on the season and immediately hit Colton Underwood with a virgin joke, Catherine introduced the Bachelor to her fur child at the Bachelor mansion.

This fluffy pup isn’t the one who made viewers raise eyebrows at Catherine, but he certainly makes for a good picture.

“He’s the cutest pup even when he’s running away from me,” Demi wrote.

3. Demi Burnett & Catherine Agro at Steve Irwin Gala

Speaking of Catherine Agro, Demi Burnett got a cute pic with her at the Steve Irwin Gala, a dinner sponsoring the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors and honoring the life and legacy of Steven Irwin.

“DJ AGRO AND D-MONEY!!!!” Demi captioned the photo.

“Glad you could capture the joy that the #steveirwingala brought me” Burnett captioned another photo, giving a shoutout to photographer Chris Schmitt.

“I am forever grateful to be able to support such a noble cause,” she wrote in another caption.

Demi Burnett Shows Off Her ‘Power Pony’

Demi Burnett is a big fan of the “power pony.” She loves to show off her long blonde mane in a ponytail, and she has no shortage of power pony looks on her Instagram page. This power pony is made complete with an orange scrunchie.

This power pony, in particular, juxtaposed her cute and innocent looks with her feisty attitude.

“My power pony will give you whiplash” she captioned the photo.

5. Demi Burnett’s Brother, Drake, Makes an Appearance on Instagram

Demi Burnett’s brother, Drake Burnett, made it onto her Instagram page for National Sibling Day. The brother and sister captured a siblings mood as he held an icicle to her throat like a weapon, and she played along, feigning horror like she was being held up on the street.

“Happy national siblings day! This is Drake. He’s holding an icicle to my neck. We are the double D’s. DOUBLE TROUBLE” she wrote.

Demi shared the photo April 10, but the brother-sister duo seemed to be pausing a holiday shopping trip for the photo opp. Behind them is a street lined with evergreens and other decor, along with a sign for Susan’s Christmas Shop.