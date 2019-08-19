Elton John Rips Media, Defends Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Elton John laid into the mainstream media on Monday after several negatively-spun articles surfaced about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s stay at his mansion in Nice, France.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” John tweeted a short while ago. He went on to defend the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a series of tweets.

The Twitter messages came after outlets such as the Daily Mail and The Sun ran stories about Harry and Meghan taking several private jets while traveling around Europe on summer holiday with their son, Archie. The articles all seem to imply that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending excessive funds while vacationing in Europe.

Here’s what you need to know:

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Been Called out by the Media for Over-Spending

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been enjoying the summer abroad, several media outlets have been highlighting the amount of money that they two have supposedly been spending. Most recently, the duo spent several days at Elton John’s estate in the French Riviera.

“There are more than 20 scheduled departures from London airports to Nice each Wednesday, with an EasyJet return costing £232. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew on a 12-seater Cessna plane, which would have cost more than £20,000 to hire, that generates seven times the emissions per person when compared to a commercial flight,” reported The Sun.

This report coupled with many others caused Elton John to speak out and defend the young royal family.

Elton Explained That His Loyalty to the Late Princess Diana Has Made Him Fiercely Protective of Her Kids

As most people know, Elton John was very good friends with Princess Diana. He explained that he feels “obligated to protect” Diana’s family and that’s why he chose to speak out on this matter.

“Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death,” John tweeted.

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint. I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis,” he added in a series of subsequent tweets.

