Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron: Are They Dating?

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron were spotted hanging out in New York City several days after he spent the night with Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, according to E!.

The outlet reports that the 24-year-old supermodel and the 26-year-old Bachelorette contestant spent time together at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House on Sunday evening before ending the night back at the model’s apartment.

Tyler Was the Runner Up on The Latest Season of the Bachelorette

“What a ride… I’ll make this short and sweet,” Tyler wrote on Instagram on August 1, 2019. “This journey with you is something that I will always cherish. I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together. You taught me so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man.”

“I’m cheesin’ hard,” Hannah commented. “I’m really thankful for your love and support. You’re the best, and I’m glad America thinks so too.”

Tyler has been a fan-favorite contestant on this season of The Bachelorette. Bachelorette Hannah Brown ended the season by choosing Jed Wyatt as the winner, however, a woman named Haley Stevens came forward saying that she and Jed were still dating when he left to go on the series. On the season 15 finale, Hannah broke off her engagement with Jed.

As a result of how things turned out with Jed, fans began to speculate that Hannah and Tyler are still dating. According to TMZ, Tyler was spotted heading out of the 24-year-old’s Los Angeles place on the morning of Friday, August 2, 2019.

Gigi and Tyler First Connected Via Instagram & They Recently Went on a Date

"Welp, there goes my chance," Courtney Soulsby wrote on Twitter.

After his appearance on The Bachelorette, Gigi Hadid started following Tyler Cameron on Instagram on July 22, 2019. Shortly thereafter, Tyler gave Gigi the follow back and subsequently sent the Bachelorette fandom into a frenzy.

"It gets worse," Brooke Adams responded to Courtney.

Then, Taylor King asked the question on everyone's mind. "What do you think Tyler C. & Gigi Hadid dm about?" Taylor wrote.

Then, Taylor King asked the question on everyone’s mind. “What do you think Tyler C. & Gigi Hadid dm about?” Taylor wrote.

According to TMZ, just days before his date with Gigi, Tyler was snapped leaving Hannah’s place in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve athletic shirt and black shorts with white sneakers. He was holding an overnight bag.

“Tyler got to Hannah’s place around 9 p.m. and they stayed in,” a source told E!. “He spent the night with her and left in the morning around 10 a.m. She walked him out to his car and they hugged and kissed. He had an overnight bag and they looked very happy together.”

The Morning Toast shared a snap from Hanna Mordekai, which suggests she saw Tyler and Gigi out and about. The Morning Toast called the snap "interesting."

The Morning Toast shared a snap from Hanna Mordekai, which suggests she saw Tyler and Gigi out and about. The Morning Toast called the snap “interesting.”

Several days later, Tyler was in New York City hanging out with Hadid. The two were seen together at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House on Sunday before heading back to Gigi’s place. Fans are having a hard time deciphering what Tyler’s dates mean.

Fans Are Reacting to the News

Ria said she hopes Tyler shows up to The Bachelorette live show with Gigi Hadid.

Ria said she hopes Tyler shows up to The Bachelorette live show with Gigi Hadid.

YouTuber Brooke Miccio said she is team Gigi and Tyler all the way. She wants Tyler to "level up."

YouTuber Brooke Miccio said she is team Gigi and Tyler all the way. She wants Tyler to “level up.”

Chrissy shared a collage of photos of Hannah Brown with a drink in her hand and said "when Gigi Hadid and Tyler C are on a date at soho house."

Chrissy shared a collage of photos of Hannah Brown with a drink in her hand and said “when Gigi Hadid and Tyler C are on a date at soho house.”

Daniela is clearly keeping track of Tyler's movements, saying "For anyone keeping track, over the last 3.5 weeks, Tyler Cameron has been spotted with Andi Dorfman, Hannah Brown & Gigi Hadid. So impressed."

Daniela is clearly keeping track of Tyler’s movements, saying “For anyone keeping track, over the last 3.5 weeks, Tyler Cameron has been spotted with Andi Dorfman, Hannah Brown & Gigi Hadid. So impressed.”