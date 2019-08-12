Katie Morton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The last time viewers saw Katie Morton, she was competing for Colton Underwood‘s heart on The Bachelor. While she left in episode 6, before exiting, she warned Colton that a few of his finalists were not there for the right reasons, and not ready for marriage. Long after Katie was sent home, what she did or did not say, or overhear, remained a crucial storyline for the rest of the season.

Now, the 26-year-old who lives in Sherman Oaks, California, is back on TV and looking to have her second shot at love on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.. In Mexico, Katie will also be reuniting with numerous of her former Bachelor contestant, including friends Demi Burnett, Hannah G., Tayshia Adams, and not-so-much-friend, Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

This rest of this article contains major spoilers from Paradise, so if you do not want to know what happens, do not keep reading post.

Here’s what you need to know about Katie Morton…

1. She was a Dancer in College

Originally from Oviedo, Florida, Katie attended Louisiana State University between 2010 and 2014, and was a member of the school’s dance team. She competed with her squad at the 2011 College Cheerleading and Dance Championships, where they earned third place in the Division I Hip-Hop competition, and placed fourth in the Jazz category.

Katie currently lists her representation as Clear Talent Group in Los Angeles, which is one of the biggest dance agencies in the industry

2. Katie Works in Medical Sales

Katie graduated from LSU with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies and Business Administration. According to her LinkedIn, Katie works as a medical sales rep in Los Angeles. Under her official title listed as “Senior Medical Sales Rep- Neurology,” her bio says that she’s “a sales representative with a passion for helping others. Never adverse to chance, always striving for growth.”

3. Katie Reportedly Gets Engaged in ‘Paradise’

While Katie said goodbye to Colton Underwood on the sixth episode of the series, when Katie goes to Paradise during Season 6, she reportedly stays throught the finale’s Overnight Dates. According to Reality Steve, Katie Morton doesn’t just fall in love in Paradise, she gets engaged!

So, who’s the lucky man who stole Katie’s heart? None other than Bachelor Nation six-time alumnus, Chris Bukowski. While not heavily featured in the first two episodes, their budding romance will soon become a main storyline on Paradise this season.

4. Katie’s Younger Brother Could Be Her Twin

The DNA in the Morton family appears to run strong. While Katie is unquestionably beautiful, her younger brother Hank could be her twin. She even jokes on Instagram about how much they look alike.

There are no photos of Katie’s parents on her Instagram, and Hank’s profile remains private. While Katie has leaned into her public profile, becoming an online influencer like most Bachelor Nation members, her family remains safely outside the public eye.

5. She’s Been Team Hannah Brown Since Day One

While it’s hard to imagine anyone not being a fan of former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, Katie Morton quickly friended her during Colton’s season of The Bachelor. And during the pageant queen drama between Hannah and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Katie firmly planted herself on Team Hannah, and grew close with fellow contestants Heather M. and Demi Burnett.

Both Demi and Katie then appeared in the season premiere of Hannah’s cycle, to help make sure certain guys were actually there for the right reasons. Now, both Demi and Katie are in Paradise together, and if the rumors are correct, they will also both be leaving Mexico engaged.

