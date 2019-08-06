Kristina Schulman’s Accent & Nationality: Where Is She From?

Kristina Schulman was a contestant on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, but she did not end up the winner. She did, however, give fans an inside look at her life growing up and answered the questions of fans on social media who were wondering about where her accent was from and what her nationality was. Schulman revealed on The Bachelor that she was born in Russia and ended up coming to the United States after being adopted from an orphanage. She said that she grew up without her mother in her life very much and revealed a childhood filled with neglect. Schulman said she would go almost an entire day without food and then was sometimes punished for eating. She would often go hungry.

One day when she was a kid, Schulman said her mother ordered her not to eat anything but promised to be home later on in the day, with food. When her mother returned home, Schulman said she asked her if she had eaten and Schulman admitted to disobeying her mom and having something to eat that day. Schulman says that it was then that her mother told her to “get out.”

Schulman said on The Bachelor that she was adopted by two parents who brought her over to the U.S. According to ABC, Schulman spoke highly of her parents, explaining, “It takes courage to open your heart and home to four orphans and give them a life otherwise unobtainable.” Schulman came into a family with more than one adopted child.

Since being adopted, Schulman listed Lexington, Kentucky as her hometown in her ABC bio. This is why Schulman said on Twitter that she has a Russian-Southern accent.

After The Bachelor, Schulman then went on to become a cast member on Bachelor in Paradise and she got her heart broken by Dean Unglert. Unglert was seeing both Schulman and Danielle Lombard on the show and Schulman felt so disrespected by the situation that she left Paradise. Schulman’s love triangle with Unglert and Lombard ended up being one of the biggest dramas of the season. This was because just one night after Unglert had sex with Schulman, he made out with Lombard in the pool, unaware that Schulman was watching. A fed up and hurt Schulman then quit the show.

Schulman has now returned to Paradise and is romantically tied to Blake Horstmann from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. But, Horstmann is also tied to several other women on the show, one of whom is out for blood. Caelynn Miller-Keyes, from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, said they dated before the show and that Horstmann didn’t treat her well. It was also revealed that Horstmann had dated or hung out with several of the female BIP 2019 cast members before filming.

Despite this, Schulman arrived in Paradise and asked Horstmann out on a date. Find all the spoilers on Schulman and Horstmann here. Do they end up together?

Tune in to watch Bachelor in Paradise on the ABC network, at 8 p.m ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on Monday and Tuesday nights.