Lizzy & Daniel on ‘Love After Lockup’

Lizzy and Daniel, stars of the reality series Love After Lockup, met when the former was a teenager. Shortly after they met, Daniel was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and sent to prison. They hope to rekindle their romance now that Daniel has been released.

Daniel was arrested a mere week and a half after he met Lizzy. “I’ve been in the system since I was 13,” he says during a promo interview. “Right now, I’m in prison for possession of methamphetamine. I was 16 when I first tried meth. I learned the ghetto way, which was to punch the back out of a lightbulb, throw the dope in the lightbulb, and use a lighter and just smoke it.” Because of his criminal past, Daniel said that he is ready to get clean. He admits that drugs pretty much “controlled” his life, and he’s “ready to be clean, be sober, so I can start a life together with Lizzy.”

Lizzy & Daniel Met Shortly Before the Latter Was Sent to Prison for Methamphetamine Possession

Lizzy, 22, is currently a full-time student in Idaho Falls. “I’ve got my sh*t together,” she says during the promo. That said, Lizzy admits to being a pill addict around the time she met Daniel. “Most people don’t take me as a druggie type,” she explained. “They don’t expect me to be like ‘Oh yeah hey, by the way, I was addicted to pills.'”

“When I was in middle school, one of my ex-boyfriends got me into smoking weed, and I was drinking,” she continued. “Soon after that, I had another ex-boyfriend that got me into popping pills and dealing drugs. But I’ve rebuilt my life and I have come a far way from where I was.”

Both Lizzy & Daniel Are Former Addicts Who Have Vowed to Stay Clean

In addition to their addict pasts, Lizzy and Daniel will have to deal with outside dramas. Monsters & Critics reports that Lizzy’s mother is overbearing, and that Lizzy’s desire to start a life with herself with clash with her mother’s desires. Especially when it comes to making Lizzy’s “dream wedding” a reality. The website also teases the possibility that Lizzy was “doing things” while Daniel was behind bars, and that she will have to come clean if she wants to have a guilt-free relationship with him.

Furthermore, Lizzy has not visited Daniel in the two and a half years that he’s been in prison. She has written him letters, but they have not interacted face-to-face in quite some time. The synopsis for the August 23 episode reads, “Cheryl stuns mom with a bombshell about her felon fiancé. Lacey risks it all for Shane’s release. Andrea freaks when Lamondre blows up, and Angela panics that Tony may not show. Lizzy’s sister warns her about bad-boy Daniel, while Vince learns a shocking truth about Amber.”

Will Lizzy and Daniel be able to stay sober together? Will their past addictions come back to haunt them as they attempt to start a life together? Fans will have to tune in Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv to catch Lizzy and Daniel’s journey and see how the drama plays out.