‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2019 Rules: How Does BIP Work?

Bachelor in Paradise returns for season 6 Monday, August 5 at 8/7c on ABC. This season, the show airs twice a week, on both Mondays and Tuesdays, which means fans of the show get 4 hours of drama, love, and heartbreak every week for the duration of the season as they watch the show’s contestants seek lust, love and maybe even a proposal.

When describing the hit show, ABC writes:

“The cast comprised of former fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They all left The Bachelor or The Bachelorette with broken hearts, but now they’ll travel to a romantic paradise hoping to turn a potential summer fling into the real thing. Over the course of the season, we’ll follow cast members as they explore new relationships and viewers at home will watch as they fall in love or go through renewed heartbreak. If last season was any indication, Bachelor in Paradise will feature shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests and some of the most unlikely relationships in Bachelor history. In true Bachelor fashion, it’s sure to be an ‘amazing journey.'”

Though that synopsis sounds like good reality television, if you haven’t watched BIP before, it probably doesn’t help you understand how the show actually works. Even for the most dedicated Bachelor Nation fan, the Bachelor in Paradise rules can get a bit confusing.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Is Kind of Like Musical Chairs as a Dating Game

At its simplest, contestants need to give or accept a rose each week or else they get eliminated from Paradise. Every episode, a few of the contestants are given date cards which they can share with a contestant they want to spend more time with and get to know better, and the other contestants will make their own time with one another in an effort to build connections.

Each week will end with a rose ceremony, but who gets to give out the roses will alternate between the remaining men and women in the cast. So during week one, the men will each give out a rose to a female contestant that they want to continue exploring a relationship with (should the woman choose to accept). In the second week, that responsibility will fall on the women. And so on, and so forth. The contestants left rose-less at the end of each ceremony will have to go home, and new contestants will join Paradise the following week to keep the numbers uneven and shake up any blossoming relationships.

According to Reality Steve, this season starts with 9 male contestants and 12 female contestants, which means 3 women will be sent home during the premiere.

One of the Season’s Relationships Will Shake Up Bachelor in Paradise’s Original Format

On the whole, the show’s rules have stayed the same, fostering an environment that encourages constant conflict and drama while also enabling a select few couples to form lasting relationships (and even get engaged) by season’s end.

That being said, this season there will be an exception to that “men give women roses” and vice versa format because MAJOR SPOILER WARNING Demi Burnett’s pre-BIP girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, joins the show several episodes in and they start dating as the show’s first gay couple. According to Reality Steve, production supported their relationship by giving Demi a rose to present to Kristian on a weekly basis, independent of whether the other roses were being given out by the male or female contestants.

Tune in to Bachelor in Paradise season 6, Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.