Salmon Cannon: Best Memes & Reactions

The salmon cannon has become a topic of conversation on Twitter as users marvel at the technology used to transport fish over a dam, according to thousands of tweets.

Entrepreneur Dr. Kash Sirinanda shared Whooshh Innovations’ salmon cannon, which is a system used to help native fish pass over dams in seconds rather than days, according to the video. His tweet garnered over 140,000 likes, more than 40,000 retweets, and hundreds of comments.

The video shows a man wearing a yellow raincoat and white gloves shoving salmon into the translucent tube. A shadow of the creature can be seen sliding quickly through the suspended tube, a reported 22 miles per hour. The fish arrive on the other side of the dam, dropping into the spawning grounds above, in seconds.

Twitter users are going crazy over the salmon cannon, replacing recent trending terms like “I purple you” and “30-50 feral hogs.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Twitter is Losing Its Collective Mind Over the Salmon Cannon

me saying goodbye to my dead goldfish before putting it in the salmon cannon pic.twitter.com/A8xE1GyC67 — white hot girl summer (@John_E_Monroe) August 12, 2019

John Monroe used a popular GIF of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris to make his joke. “me saying goodbye to my dead goldfish before putting it in the salmon cannon,” he wrote.

girls trip to ibiza via the salmon cannon — thoup and thausages (@ava_fen) August 12, 2019

“girls trip to ibiza via the salmon cannon,” Ava Fen wrote.

broke: fish tube woke: salmon cannon — frej (@freyasheldon) August 12, 2019

Frej said that only broke people call it a fish tube. Woke people apparently call it the salmon cannon.

I am a:

⚪️ male

⚪️ female

🔘 fish Interested in:

⚪️ male

⚪️ female

🔘 being launched through the fish tube — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) August 11, 2019

Roxi Horror used a popular tweet format to convey that she is a fish interested in being launched through the fish tube.

yeah sex is great but have you ever been fed through the salmon cannon at rapid speed — john pais (@paismaker) August 12, 2019

“”yeah sex is great but have you ever been fed through the salmon cannon at rapid speed,” John Pais wrote.

The only positive thing I’ve seen us do for our planet recently is the salmon cannon. Props to those guys. — Sophie Dophy (@_sophia_jayden) August 12, 2019

The only positive thing I’ve seen us do for our planet recently is the salmon cannon,” Sophie Dophy said. “Props to those guys.”

The salmon cannon will pitch the 9th — Lars (@LarsTheWanderer) August 12, 2019

“The salmon cannon will pitch the 9th,” Lars said.

send me down the salmon cannon i don't fucking care anymore — hootie (@OwlFWGKTA) August 11, 2019

Hootie said, “send me down the salmon cannon i don’t fucking care anymore.”

Scientists: this salmon cannon will help restore migratory patterns and safely transport farmed fish The salmon: pic.twitter.com/EKegYaAMnH — Lauren Simonitis (@OceanExplauren) August 12, 2019

Lauren Simonitis used a popular viral video to make her joke.

*stuffing 30-50 feral hogs into the salmon cannon* — 🥴steph🥴 (@eff_yeah_steph) August 11, 2019

Steph gave Twitter a great crossover, using the 30-50 feral hogs meme to make a salmon cannon joke.

reconnecting with my long lost lover after he finally gets shot through the salmon cannon pic.twitter.com/7KMzsQNMN4 — feral streep (@brianbrownbear) August 12, 2019

Another user said, “reconnecting with my long lost lover after he finally gets shot through the salmon cannon.”

pack my body in the salmon cannon and shoot me into the sun. i want to be among the stars — david (@davidjhormell) August 11, 2019

David Hormell wrote, “pack my body in the salmon cannon and shoot me into the sun. i want to be among the stars.”

I just wanna be rich enough to travel everywhere by salmon cannon. pic.twitter.com/ngvcVVolo3 — peanut (@angrypeanut4) August 11, 2019

A user named Peanut said they wish they could be rich enough to travel everywhere via salmon cannon.

a salmon cannon but we put men in it — wam pam thank u ma’am 🍭 (@discountleia) August 12, 2019

Another user shared a thought: “a salmon cannon but we put men in it.”

If there is one thing I have learned from twitter this weekend it's that when I die I want my body forced into the salmon cannon and violently launched upstream thank you twitter — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 12, 2019

“If there is one thing I have learned from twitter this weekend it’s that when I die I want my body forced into the salmon cannon and violently launched upstream thank you twitter,” bestselling author Aaron Gillies said.

I watched that salmon cannon video and instantly thought of this scene from Futurama pic.twitter.com/RPnOFsn7zl — 𝗤-𝗕𝗲𝗿𝘁 (@QuinCunning) August 11, 2019

Quin Cunning said seeing the salmon cannon video reminded him of an eerily similar scene from Futurama.

100 RTs and i get “Salmon Cannon” tattooed on me — Midoca (@Midocamusic) August 12, 2019

Another user said if he gets 100 retweets he’ll get “salmon cannon” tattooed on his body. He did indeed reach 100 retweets. “Okay,” he tweeted after reaching the goal.