Shannon Beador’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shannon Beador, star of the hit Bravo series Real Housewives of Orange County, has three daughters from a previous marriage – Sophie, her oldest, is 18, and twins Stella and Adeline are 15.

Beador gushed about her daughters to Bravo last year, saying they all have their very own “unique” personalities and are nothing alike: Sophie is her “drama queen,” while Stella is a super “chill” athlete and Adeline is her little “girly-girl.”

Here’s what we know about Beador’s children:

1. Beador Often Gushes About Her Daughters on Instagram & Posts Dozens of Pictures of the Them Together

Beador loves to gush about her daughters on social media, and often shares sweet family photos of the four of them together – celebrating Mothers Day, out to dinner, or having fun spa days are just a few of the pictures she has uploaded in the past few months. There are several professional family pictures of the four together as well, including pictures with the family dog Archie.

“Perfect Christmas night watching movies in our matching pajamas!,” Beador wrote on the photo above, which features all of them in matching holiday PJ’s. She followed up the picture with several hashtags, including: #lovemygirls #andArchie #myfavoritetimeofyear

2. Adeline Often Posts Pictures on the Beach & Has a Bible Quote in Her Instagram Bio

Adeline, who Beador calls her “girly-girl,” would love to still “play in sandboxes and on the swingset,” according to her mother’s interview with Bravo. Beador recently posted a picture of Adeline and herself having a girls day and getting their hair done at the salon, so it’s clear that the teen enjoys having a spa day every once in a while.

Adeline’s Instagram page is filled with pictures of her at the beach, spending time with friends and cuddling her dog Archie. Her Insta bio includes a quote from the Bible: Corinthians 16:14, which reads “Let all that you do be done in love.”

3. Stella is Incredibly Athletic & Likes to Hang With the ‘Boys’ According to Her Mother

Stella, who doesn’t appear to have a public Instagram account that we can find, is Beador’s most athletic daughter, according to the reality star. We found her T-Street Volleyball profile, which states that the teen will graduate in 2023, has a 8’10” block and a 9’0″ approach, and plays OH / OPP on the team.

“Stella is ‘chill,’ as she would like to say, she hangs with the boys and is a total athlete,” Beador told Bravo last year. The OC mom has plenty of pictures of Stella with her sisters on her Instagram page and it appears the girls are all fairly close to each other.

4. Sophie is Heading to College Soon & Beador Says She Wants to go South Where the Boys are ‘Sweeter’

Beador revealed to Bravo that Sophie is heading to college shortly, saying “It’s bittersweet for me. Well, Sophie knows the percentage acceptance rates to all the different colleges.” Although Beador is sad to see her daughter go, the two are already planning plenty of trips to visit colleges so that Sophie can find the right fit.

The reality star added at the time that Sophie “would love to go to a football school, a big football school in the south because she thinks the boys will be sweeter in the south, which I think is cute.” However, she is also considering her mother’s alma mater, USC, which is “high” on her list of potential schools.

5. The Girls Defended Their Mother While She Was Going Through a Divorce With Their Father

Beador and her ex-husband David had a contentious court battle while the two were divorcing. The custody battle that ensued was nearly as tumultuous, and David accused Beador of not fostering a “healthy father-child relationship,” so he was requesting joint legal and physical custody of the girls, according to Radar Online.

However, the girls were reportedly siding with their mother during the divorce, Radar reports. “The girls are honestly old enough to make up their own minds and them wanting to be with their mom is a direct result of how their father treated their mother,” a family insider told the publication last year.

“For years they had to witness their fighting, and they were there for the entire time that their father cheated on their mom, as well as the aftermath it caused,” the insider continued. “They vowed to never let a man treat them that way. That being said, those girls are stronger than they have ever been and are going to continue to support their mom because of what they are going through.”

