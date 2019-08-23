“Soon You’ll Get Better” by Taylor Swift: Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift’s Soon You’ll Get Better is the twelfth song on her seventh studio album, titled Lover. It features the Dixie Chicks and is all about her mother Andrea’s battle with cancer.

During a YouTube livestream with fans on August 22, Swift confirmed the song’s meaning. She said the song was “really, really hard to write,” and even noted that it was a “family decision” to decide whether or not to put the song on the album. Swift went on to say that she wasn’t able to sing it live yet, due to the personal nature of the track.

She said, “We as a family decided to put this on the album…it’s something that I am so proud of.”

Soon You’ll Get Better is one of the eight songs that included Jack Antonoff in its credits. Here’s what you need to know:

Soon You’ll Get Better Lyrics: ‘I Just Pretend it Isn’t Real’

Soon you’ll get better… her voice.. the sadness in her voice yes the tears decided to make its appearance pic.twitter.com/twElaTf9Ps — nova (@iamIoved) August 23, 2019

Here are the full lyrics to Soon You’ll Get Better, via Genius:

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

The buttons of my coat were tangled in my hair

In doctor’s office lighting, I didn’t tell you I was scared

That was the first time we were there

Holy orange bottles, each night, I pray to you

Desperate people find faith, so now I pray to Jesus too

And I say to you…

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Dixie Chicks]

Ooh-ah

Soon, you’ll get better

Ooh-ah

Soon, you’ll get better

Ooh-ah

You’ll get better soon

‘Cause you have to

[Verse 2: Taylor Swift]

I know delusion when I see it in the mirror

You like the nicer nurses, you make the best of a bad deal

I just pretend it isn’t real

I’ll paint the kitchen neon, I’ll brighten up the sky

I know I’ll never get it, there’s not a day that I won’t try

And I say to you…

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Dixie Chicks]

Ooh-ah

Soon, you’ll get better

Ooh-ah

Soon, you’ll get better

Ooh-ah

You’ll get better soon

‘Cause you have to

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Dixie Chicks]

And I hate to make this all about me

But who am I supposed to talk to?

What am I supposed to do

If there’s no you?

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]

This won’t go back to normal, if it ever was

It’s been years of hoping, and I keep saying it because

‘Cause I have to

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Dixie Chicks]

Ooh-ah

You’ll get better

Ooh-ah

Soon, you’ll get better

Ooh-ah

You’ll get better soon

Ooh-ah

Soon, you’ll get better

Ooh-ah

Soon, you’ll get better

Ooh-ah

You’ll get better soon

‘Cause you have to

Fans React to Soon You’ll Get Better

Soon You’ll Get Better 💙 ft. Dixie Chicks is all about Taylor’s mom battling cancer. I’m sure this song is going to be emotional and I’m not ready to hear it. We’re always here for you Andrea!! Fight fight fight 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/RKIcw1GunF — Taylor Lover Tour (@TaylorLoverTour) August 18, 2019

Fans were quick to note that the two songs Swift has written about her mother (The Best Day, and Soon You’ll Get Better) were both track twelve on their respective albums. Beyond that, there don’t appear to be many hidden clues or Easter eggs in the ballad, which is a blunt and mournful ode to Swift’s mother.

The only real Easter egg dedicated to the song has to do with the music video for ME!, where a framed photo of the Dixie Chicks was seen in the background.

SOON YOU’LL GET BETTER FT DIXIE CHICKS OMG GUYS IM FREAKING OUT 😱 THE DIXIE CHICKS ON THE WALL IN THE ME MUSIC VIDEO WAS A HUGE EASTER EGG FOR LOVER @taylorswift13 @dixiechicks @taylornation13 #Lover pic.twitter.com/hYaRwryRi5 — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒 ✨Heather✨ (@HeyyHeather) August 16, 2019

One fan wrote, “Soon You’ll Get Better wrecked me. The simplicity of ‘soon you’ll get better, you’ll get better soon, cause you have to’ is sheer desperation, and I am floored.”

Multiple fans who claim to have attended the Secret Sessions said that Swift was so emotional during the playing of Soon You’ll Get Better that she had to leave the room.