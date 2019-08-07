Is Tiffani Amber Thiessen on the New Beverly Hills 90210 Reboot? Why Not?

Beverly Hills, 90210 returns to television on Wednesday, August 7 under the new title BH90210, and many of the original show’s stars returned to film the highly-anticipated reboot. One former cast member who you will not see on the new 90210 season, however, is Tiffani Amber Thiessen.

After launching her television career playing Kelly Kapowski on Saved By the Bell, Thiessen joined the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1994 as Valerie Malone. According to IMDb, she appeared in 136 episodes of the series until it concluded in 2000. She continued her successful career as a television actress with series regular and recurring roles in shows including Just Shoot Me!, Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place and White Collar.

Currently, Tiffani is starring as Lori Mendoza on the Netflix Original series Alexa & Katie. According to Entertainment Weekly, the series was renewed for season 3 in February 2019, and Netflix announced that the new season would launch in fall 2019. As a series regular, Thiessen is contractually tied to the show and therefore could not also be a part of BH90210.

When Entertainment Tonight asked Thiessen if she would be reuniting with the 90210 cast for the reboot, she said “I’m actually shooting season three of Alexa and Katie right now. So I am working at the moment and busy. I’m literally in the middle of my season, and I go ’til September.” She went on, adding “My shoot schedule sadly won’t allow [me to be apart of it], but I wish them well. I’m sure it’s going to be great.”

According to Fox, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling returned to star in the reboot, in what they go on to say is “an all-new event series the takes the concept of a series reboot to a whole new meta-level. When the cast gets back together, it will come with a big twist: the seven former teen idols will be playing heightened versions of themselves in the brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.”

In addition to her busy acting career, Thiessen is a wife to her husband Brady Smith and mom to their two children, Harper Renn and Holt Fisher. She also wrote and released a cookbook entitled Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours in 2018, and often shares recipes and photos of her dishes on Instagram with her 1.3 million followers.

The official synopsis for the series premiere episode, aptly entitled “The Reunion,” reads “Having gone separate ways since the series ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ ended, the cast members reunite.” Tune in to the first season of BH90210, Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Fox.