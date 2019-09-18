What Happened on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Last Night? 9/17/2019

America’s Got Talent aired the season 14 live finals last night on ABC. The episode featured talented finalists like Benicio Bryant, Kodi Lee, and countless others as they took the stage and tried their hand at winning the $1 million grand prize. It’s anyone’s guess as to which finalist will win. So, before the live results finale airs tonight, catch up on what happened last night:

BEWARE of SPOILERS below. Stop reading if you are not caught up on the live finals episode of America’s Got Talent.

The episode opened with a recap of the entire season, and highlights of some of the best performances. After the recap, V. Unbeatable took the stage and performed arguably their best routine to date. “My adrenaline is out of this world,” said judge Gabrielle Union. “That was frigging unbelievable. You guys killed that performance.” The other judges were similarly impressed, stating that V. Unbeatable had set the bar high for the night.

Detroit Youth Choir were the next act to take the stage. They performed a powerhouse rendition of “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, and by the time they wrapped up, the audience was going wild. “I don’t see a choir, I see a group of individuals who throughout this competition have done everything with enthusiasm, talent, friendship, and personality,” gushed Simon Cowell. “You mean so much to us. This is going to be such a tough competition tonight.”

The third act of the night was Emanne Beasha, and she somehow managed to outshine those that preceded her. “Last week we said you were from another planet, tonight you took us to another planet,” said Julianne Hough. “That was otherworldly. You are an angel. You are perfect. The stars are aligned for you right now. Own it.” Simon praised her “incredible voice,” and Gabrielle called it “perfection.” Emanne is definitely a finalist to watch.

Ryan Niemiller keeps the momentum going with a charming and hilarious stand-up routine. He has the judges in stitches, and they have nothing but kind words to bestow upon him when he finishes. “You are so deserving,” Howie Mandel said. “You are so funny and deserving. I love you, I laughed at you, you are a star.” Simon was similarly enthusiastic, going as far as to say that Niemiller should be cast in Hollywood comedies as soon as possible.

Voices of Service were next, and they gave a subdued performance of “Footprints in the Sand” by Leona Lewis. While the praise was not as ecstatic as it was for some of the previous finalists, the judges were still impressed with what they saw. “You are changing lives,” Howie explained. “It is so powerful. I hope America votes. We need you.”

Then it was Light Balance Kids. The dance group gave a playful, energetic performance that received generally warm reception from the judges and audience. Simon admitted that he wasn’t blown away by the performance, but that it was fun. “I am going to be completely honest,” he said. “I haven’t been supportive, but when it matters, tonight, you pulled it out. It was fun, it was cool, it was relevant.”

Following on the heels of Light Balance Kids was Benicio Bryant. The fan favorite gave a soaring vocal performance that floored the judges, and they struggled to find the words to describe it. “You have my absolutely respect,” Simon affirmed. “All you did was bring yourself. You also gave yourself a real shot.” Howie added that Bryant took a “big gamble” by doing an original, and that he would’ve likely guaranteed a win if he had chosen a popular cover.

Then we have Tyler Butler-Figueroa, who performs “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child on his violin. The mix of R&B and pop with Tyler’s head-spinning violin made for a hypnotic experience, and the judges couldn’t have been prouder. “I am busting with pride for you,” Simon exclaimed. “It says way more than I can say for you, the impact you have had. Beyoncé okayed that song for you.”

Kodi Lee, who has been pegged as a frontrunner since his audition, performed a cover of “Lost Without You” by Freya Ridings. The judges, and Howie in particular, were so impressed they said he had the best shot at winning the grand prize. “The words that come to me are, ‘Heck, yah,’” Howie stated. “I think season 14 is the season of Kodi Lee. I think you are worth more than a million dollars, but I think you are going to walk out of here with a million.”

Ndlovu Youth Choir closed out the night with a cover of the song “Africa” by Toto. The performance goes over like gangbusters, and the judges tell them that they are now in a position to win the entire thing. “I pray that this show can change people’s lives,” Simon explained. “I think that performance may have done it. With that performance, the best finale I have ever sat through in my life.”