Cassidy & The Baby Toon on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Baby Spoon

Tonight, 10-year-old Cassidy Crowley will be introducing her invention, The Baby Toon, to the sharks on the Season 11 premiere of Shark Tank.

The Baby Toon, in the words of ET Online, “eliminates the traditional utensil design and its hazards for tots” while also doubling as a teething ring.

ET Online quotes Cassidy as saying of her appearance on Shark Tank, “Partially why I’m just very thankful I’m here is I want to show other kids that they can be open to opportunities they have at school or at home to create and invent. I just really hope I inspire them. It’s a dream come true…”

What Is The Baby Toon?

According to the product’s website, The Baby Toon is a new option for a baby spoon. It “eliminates the long sharp design of a traditional spoon.” The design is made from 100% soft FDA grade silicone, and the company’s patented design is easy for babies and parents to use.

Tonight, fans will meet the inventor of the product, fifth-grader Cassidy Crowley, who invented the product when she was just seven-years-old. As Cassidy explains on her company’s website, she came up with the idea after being prompted to identify a problem for the Honolulu District Science and Engineering Fair. Cassidy writes, “I noticed that my mom always got scared when my baby sister put the back of a long, hard, plastic spoon in her mouth. I didn’t want anything to happen to her and I didn’t like seeing my mom so worried so I came up with… THE Baby Toon!”

After Cassidy came up with the idea for The Baby Toon, she and her parents traveled on a 5,000 mile trip to Albany, New York, where they met with a manufacturer who helped them meet the requirements for infant products. And according to All Shark Tank Products, Cassidy is currently donating $1,000 of her profits to the hospital where she was born in Hawaii.

She tells The East O’Ahu Voice, “We put a lot of work into it. Babies like it, and I always wanted to help babies.”

It seems the sharks are going to be impressed with the young inventor’s hard work and determination. In a preview for tonight’s episode, Mark tells Cassidy, “I think you’re more of a shark than we are.”

Where Can You Buy The Baby Toon?

"I think you're more of a Shark than we are!" 😂 Don't miss the season premiere of #SharkTank this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/hjC8gv6jUW — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) September 27, 2019

You can purchase The Baby Toon here for $15.00. The item is offered in blue and pink.

If you buy now, you can also get a second Baby Toon 50% off as part of the product’s special “Shark Tank sale”, this weekend only. It also comes with free shipping anywhere in the US.

Speaking of her appearance on Shark Tank, Cassidy shares, “I’m excited that we actually did it, and it just feels good to have accomplished something that I’ve always dreamed to do. I’m excited to hear back.”

What will the sharks decide when it comes to Cassidy and her invention?

Shark Tank season 11 premieres Sunday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

READ NEXT: Dare-U-Go on Shark Tank: A Look Inside the Kids’ Bib & Food Container