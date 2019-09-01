Caesar & Maria Relationship Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Caesar and Maria, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, met through a Ukrainian dating site five years ago, and have been dating long-distance ever since. Caesar has sent Maria over $40,000 since the two first connected, but has been struggling for several years to get her to book a flight so they can meet in person.

Caesar’s close friends and co-workers are convinced Maria is scamming Caesar for his money, or that the Ukrainian beauty might be catfishing him. However, Caesar is determined to make things work with Maria, and claims she is his “soulmate.”

Here’s what we know about Caesar and Maria‘s relationship:

The Couple Met Through a Ukrainian Dating Site That Sets Americans Up With Beautiful Women ‘For a Small Price’

Caesar and Maria connected via Anastasia Date, a Ukrainian dating website that “sets up Americans with beautiful women from Ukraine for a small price,” according to Caesar in the clip above. The site states that it helps “connect singles across the world to their ideal partners.”

Anastasia Date allows the American partner to gifts to send to the Ukrainian women, including flowers, candy, cards and other romantic presents. The women then decide if they want to respond to the suitor and strike up a conversation if they are interested. Caesar stated on the show that he sent Maria card and flowers worth $450 the first time they connected.

Despite all of the pushback from his loved ones (which you can read about below), Caesar is convinced Maria is his “soulmate.” During an earlier episode of Before the 90 Days, Caesar said that he finally feels like he found “the one” in Maria, and that the two had “immediate sparks” when they first connected.

Caesar Sends Maria $800 a Month & His Co-Workers Believe He is Being Scammed

Caesar’s coworkers and friends are skeptical of his relationship with Maria, and believe the Ukrainian beauty has been scamming him from the very beginning of their relationship, considering he has sent her over $40,000 since the two first got together. He also admitted during the season 3 premiere that he sends her approximately $800 per month currently, including most of his tips from the nail salon, forcing him to live a penny-pinching lifestyle in a bare apartment.

After several failed attempts to meet in person (and thousands of dollars lost on canceled airline tickets), Caesar’s clients are also worried she might be catfishing him. Earlier this season, one of Caesar’s nail clients noticed that Maria never uses Caesar’s name in the videos he sends her, which had her questioning whether Maria is sending those same videos to multiple men, according to Pop Culture.

He Recently Bought Maria an Engagement Ring & is Planning to Meet Her in Mexico to Propose

On an earlier episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Caesar bought a $200 engagement ring before heading to Mexico in the hopes of meeting his Ukrainian girlfriend in person. Although the reality star has had trouble meeting his lady love in the past, it looks like he has finally convinced her that she won’t have any problems flying to Mexico (essentially giving her no excuse to back out). Caesar got a $2,000 loan from his boss and sent Maria the money to get her plane ticket.

While shopping for an engagement ring, Caesar’s friend Jeremy, who went ring shopping with Caesar, asked the jewelry store clerk if they had a return policy and voiced his skepticism of Caesar actually meeting Maria in Mexico. His friend also asked Caesar what Maria will do when she finds out he is not a millionaire, to which he responded “I don’t know. If she loves me, she’ll want to stay with me.”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Caesar and Maria on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

