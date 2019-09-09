Are Chase and Angela Still Together After BIP 2019?

While Angela Amezcua’s ex-boyfriend Clay Harbor, 32, wasn’t too excited to see Angela Amezcua, 29, join Bachelor in Paradise this season, former Bachelorette star Chase McNary was over the moon to see her walk down the steps in Mexico. Amezcua previously appeared on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, but was sent home after Eric Bigger suddenly left her to pursue Cassandra Ferguson.

Afterward, Harbor’s former fellow Bachelorette alum Chris Randone, whose wedding to Krystal Nielson was featured during Season 6 of Paradise, set him up with Amezcua, and they dated for eight months before break-up in May. As for McNary, 30, who was third runner-up on JoJo’s season of The Bachelorette, and continued his reality TV run on MTV’s Ex on The Beach, along with an extremely brief appearance on The Challenge, this is his first time in Paradise.

Harbor complains to anyone who will listen about how difficult it is for him to see Amezcua in Paradise and dating his friends, but since it’s clear that he was the one that dumped her, his whining quickly gets old. Especially, since by the time Amezcua arrived, he’d already found a new girlfriend in Nicole Lopez-Alvar. Amezcua uses her first date card to ask out Big Mike Johnson, but once McNary arrives her feelings shift toward pursuing the latter in Paradise.

‘Paradise’ Skipped Over Airing Angela & Chase’s 1-on-1 Date

If it seems like you barely saw Amezcua and McNary’s love blossom in Paradise, it’s because most their 1-on-1 date ended up on the cutting room floor. After the episode aired, Amezcua called the producers out on Twitter. On September 3, she tweeted, “Wait we’re just skipping @cbmcnary and I whole date!? Daannnggggg! There was a piano, some moonlight dancing, I meaannn…” to which McNary tweeted back, “I know right! We had way too much fun for that to be cut!”

Wait we’re just skipping @cbmcnary and I whole date!? 😳 Daannnggggg! There was a piano, some moonlight dancing, I meaannnn… #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/I6CAHif3vH — Angela Amezcua (@angkay7) September 4, 2019

Instead of viewers getting to see Amezcua’s date with McNary, we saw Clay talking about her going on a date with him. So, if there was a real spark or serious chemistry between the two, it was kept secret in order for the series to keep pushing the will-they-or-won’t-they get back together storyline between Harbor and Amezcua.

Are Chase and Angela Still Together?

Perhaps, due to their late arrivals in Paradise, or not finding a true connection on their 1-on-1 date that was never shown on TV, it appears at least one of these two didn’t see things progressing past Mexico. According to Reality Steve, McNary and Amezcua broke things off before taking their relationship to the next level, choosing not accept a date in the Overnight Fantasy Suites.

If Amezcua and McNary decided to give things a shot after filming ended, we’ll have to wait until the reunion tell-all episode to know for sure, but it doesn’t seem likely for this couple. McNary, who’s based in in Denver, is focusing on turning his brand deals into serious businesses, while Amezcua, who works as a model, continues working on her career and online sponsorships.

Because both Amezcua and McNary regularly find themselves in Los Angeles for paid appearances, and Bachelor Nation related events, there’s always a chance that these two could drift toward one another when the timing is right.

