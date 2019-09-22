The Best ‘D&D Kind of Forgot’ Memes & Game of Thrones Jokes for the Emmys

Fans are still angry about how Game of Thrones Season 8 ended. And even though some time has passed since the finale, fans aren’t going to forget so quickly. Here’s a look back at some of the best D&D Kind of Forgot memes, along with some of the best fan jokes and reactions about Game of Thrones just in time for the Emmys. This post will have spoilers for Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

D&D Kind of Forgot: The Best Memes

First, here’s how the whole “Kind of Forgot” joke got started. Fans did not believe that Daenerys did not expect to see Euron’s fleet or missed it completely from her vantage point high in the sky. In the behind the scenes explanation, Benioff said this:

Benioff’s explanation was that while Dany “kind of forgot about the Iron fleet and Euron’s forces, they certainly haven’t forgotten about her.” Fans think his explanation was so ridiculous that they turned it into a meme. (She was just talking about the Iron Fleet in the war room before they left. So she forgot about them really fast.) Here’s a video showing why the idea that Dany would forget about the Iron Fleet is so ridiculous.

And why won’t Benioff look us in the eyes when he’s saying this?

Why's this my favourite comment ever 😭 pic.twitter.com/EM7VbHWiN5 — . (@anakihn) May 10, 2019

This set off a whole set of memes about subverting expectations and all the things D&D kind of forgot.

This one, shared on r/freefolk by u/ZixTro, is far too accurate, and something that will likely annoy me during the entire finale.

And here’s a tweetable version:

Are all those Unsullied?

D&D: yeah, well… They kind of forgot they had died already in episode 3. pic.twitter.com/FB8qixYN1E — Uzair. (@uzepar) May 16, 2019

And yes, Benioff did say in a previous Inside the Episode this season that the Battle of Winterfell marked the end of the Dothraki.

"We kind of forgot we said that TWO (2) episodes ago…" pic.twitter.com/JDxvJs26CL — Borny (@monodelarctic) May 16, 2019

This next one was shared on r/freefolk by u/dil0k (but a watermark says jonerys.starkgaryen.) It’s very accurate. Dany was a force to be reckoned with and could be cruel at times, but she didn’t like killing innocent women and children in the show.

They kind of forgot.

#gameofthrones “yea we kind of forgot about the seven seasons of character development for dany freeing the innocent and not becoming her father” pic.twitter.com/QdLljtnGR7 — a girl is no one (@obrienemilyy) May 13, 2019

And Jaime kind of forgot that he actually cares about innocent lives.

Jaime kind of forgot that he cared about innocent lives. pic.twitter.com/MTjz2knXDa — Art Vandelay (@iDexterDisciple) May 16, 2019

And let’s not forget that Jon Snow’s greater purpose now seems to be only saying “I don’t want it” and “She’s my queen.” This one was shared by u/docKev_ on freefolk.

Let’s not forget that moment in Episode 5 when Tyrion tried to talk some sense into Cersei at King’s Landing and for some reason Cersei didn’t kill him right then and there, despite having just sent Bronn out to kill Tyrion for the high price of Highgarden. Hmmm. This meme was shared by u/ljrox213.

And yes, they really did forget about a key part of Sam’s storyline and that he was actually the older brother, not the younger.

A reminder that David Benioff, the man who was given the responsibility to adapt ASoIaF into a TV Show, referred to Dickon Tarly as "Sam's older brother" when Sam being the older one is the whole reason behind his story arc… the whole reason why he arrived at Castle Black … pic.twitter.com/d2RuktqplT — RedditFreeFolk (@RedditFreeFolk) May 15, 2019

Next up is the location change for King’s Landing, which clearly was a coastal town back in Season 1, and now seems to magically be in a desert. This one was created by u/Procean.

Jaime actually saw snowflakes falling on King’s Landing at the end of Season 7, but I guess the snow kind of forgot that it was falling. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

This one from Reddit is gold:

And they forgot about this fascinating plotline. :(

Other D&D Emmy Memes

The “Kind of Forgot” memes aren’t the only Emmy-themed memes being shared about D&D.

Redditor u/granthphone commented with a great meme:

And then there’s this meme two weeks ago shared by u/Styrofoamman123:

And then there’s this joke.

Here are some more.

Fans are ready.

It will be interesting to see what memes develop after the Emmys.

