Will Emanne Beasha Win America’s Got Talent Over Kodi Lee?

During the America’s Got Talent season 14 live finals, 11-year-old opera singer Emanne Beasha and 22-year-old Kodi Lee both stunned the judges and audiences with their incredible final performance. On Wednesday, September 18, both singers will be hoping to take home the title of season 14 champion.

Kodi Lee has been a frontrunner since his very first audition, but that doesn’t mean we can count Emanne out as a contender. Her performance of “La Mamma Morta” was mature beyond her years and show so much technical skill and confident stage presence.

GoldDerby.com thinks that, after Emanne’s beautiful finals act, she and Kodi Lee are the two most likely winners of the season. They note that the finals were the first time the two singers actually faced each other in competition. 33% of the people they polled voted that Kodi Lee would win, but 19% voted in Emanne’s favor. V.Unbeatable received 18% of the vote, so don’t count them out as close contenders, either.

Emanne Has a Smaller Social Media Following Than Kodi

During her time on America’s Got Talent, Emanne has amassed over 86,000 followers on Instagram and 7,500 subscribers on Youtube. While those are impressive numbers for the young opera singer, some of her competitors have much larger social media followings. Kodi Lee has over 312,000 followers on Instagram, V.Unbeatable has over 142,000, and Benicio Bryant has over 125,000. That’s not to say that a competitor’s social media following matters more than their talent and performances, but it is a factor to consider when trying to predict if she will earn more votes than her competition and ultimately win AGT.

While she certainly has the judges’ support, she needs the votes of the viewers at home if she hopes to win the competition. Since votes alone did not secure her a spot in the finale (the judges used their final save of the season to keep her in the competition), it seems unlikely that she’ll have enough votes to come out on top. Then again, her near-elimination could have motivated her supports to cast their votes when she needs them most.

After her finals performance, Emanne took to Instagram and Twitter to encourage her fans to vote for her. She wrote “Love you all…thank you for the votes on #agt and the wonderful comments..they are very humbling… Thank you thank you thank you..”

She Won ‘Arab’s Got Talent’ in 2017

In spite of her age, Emanne has an advantage over Kodi in terms of reality talent competition experience. When she auditioned for America’s Got Talent season 14, Emanne already had a “Got Talent” champion title under her belt. She won “Arab’s Got Talent” in 2017, which certainly prepared her for her time on the AGT stage in the Dolby Theater.

Kodi has always appeared at ease on stage, singing and playing piano, but it is nonetheless an advantage for Emanne to already know the ins and outs of competing within the “Got Talent” franchise, and what it takes to give a performance worthy of voter support.

What do you think? Will Emanne emerge victoriously, or has this been Kodi Lee’s season to win since the very beginning? Or, do you think a different act entirely will take home the $1 million prize? Let us know by taking the poll below.