Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe Brown & Wife Raquell Rose Expecting Baby

Great news, Alaskan Bush People fans! Two of the show’s stars, Gabe Brown and Raquell Rose, are expecting a baby!

People was the first to report the news, adding that the baby is due in November. The parents-to-be, who wed in January, told the outlet, “We’re so thrilled to share we’re expecting a new addition to our family this November.”

They added, “God has blessed us in so many ways and we can’t wait to meet our little one this fall.”

The Couple Tied the Knot for a Second Time in June

The couple first got married on January 14 in Washington. They then tied the knot again, in a small ceremony with loved ones, in June.

After the second ceremony, Gabe shared with People, “I’m so happy my family, especially my mom, could be by our side on our special day. Raquell is my one true love and we’re really grateful to have met each other. God is good.”

Raquell added, “Gabe is the most loving, kind and funny guy I know – he makes me laugh every day. I’m so excited to start our lives together and thankful for the support of our friends and family and to God for bringing us together.” The wedding was officiated by Gabe’s brother, Noah.

Based on their Instagram, everything seems to be going well for the couple. On Wednesday, Gabe posted an Instagram of the pair together, commenting, “💖 I’m in Love with Raquell Rose. Who do y’all Love? #ABP #gabe #Raquell #love #💖 #God bless #lol #hashtag.”

Health Concerns in the Brown Family

Recently, the couple, and the reality series, has made headlines because of Billy Brown’s medical issues. As In Touch Weekly reports, Bear Brown is the only cast member to open up about his father’s medical issues. Gabe Brown also shared that his father had undergone surgery for “some major medical issues.”

On the 15th, he took to social media to say, “Hey, everybody! We’ve been going through some major medical issues with my dad… He got out of surgery yesterday, but it looks like he’s going to be needing more [tests]! Thanks everybody for sticking with my family and for all y’all guys’ support! God bless!”

Now, fans are itching to find out how Billy is recuperating, especially given the fact that his wife, Ami, was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

As of March 2019, as previously reported by Heavy, Ami is still in remission and free of stage 3 lung cancer.

In March, Ami’s doctors released a statement to People that read, “Amora Brown was diagnosed with Stage III non-small cell lung cancer in April 2017… Treatment for her cancer included a four-month course of chemotherapy with radiation. Her disease responded well to the treatment, and, according to her UCLA oncologist Dr. Deborah Wong, she is now in remission. Although her most recent scans show no evidence of cancer, Amora will continue to be monitored closely by her medical team over the next several months.” The statement was publicized in an attempt to quiet fans who spread the rumor that the cancer wasn’t real, but faked for the benefit of the show.

Be sure to tune in to tonight’s episode of Alaskan Bush People, airing at 9pm ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

READ NEXT: Dylan Barbour Talks Tyler Cameron Dating Gigi Hadid