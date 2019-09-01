Garrett McNamara: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Garrett McNamara is a professional surfer known best for daring feats including breaking the world record for the largest wave surfed in Nazaré, Portugal and riding a tsunami in Alaska.

McNamara, or GMAC, was featured on an episode of 60 Minutes September 1, 2019. He is 52.

McNamara had a turbulent childhood, roving between California and Central America. McNamara’s mom was the victim of severe abuse, which he witnessed at age 5. He was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and traveled with his mother on her journeys across the globe. She would sometimes settle in cults and communes. At age 7, the family was begging for food in Berkeley, California, according to a profile piece by Smithsonian magazine.

McNamara survived his childhood to survive a series of daring feats.

He survived a serious wipeout at Mavericks in Northern California January 7, 2016. The wipeout was caught on video, which went viral. You can watch the video later in this post.

Another memorable moment caught on video in 2003 was at Jaws Beach in Hawaii, where a mega-barrel wave appeared to crush him before he emerged unscathed.

His record-breaking wave was confirmed by Guinness World Records. He surfed a 78-foot wave in Nazaré, Portugal in November 2011.

In November 2012, he married his second wife, Nicole, an environmental sciences teacher. He has four children. McNamara splits his time between Hawaii and Portugal, according to his website.

“Garrett McNamara is an international big wave explorer known for discovering and pioneering the biggest wave in the world at Nazaré, Portugal. He is the 8-times Guinness World Record holder for the largest wave ever surfed, part of the only team to have ever surfed waves generated by a 300ft calving glacier in Alaska, and the only foreigner to receive the Vasco de Gama Medal of Honor from the Portuguese Navy for his contribution to Portugal,” the website says.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. McNamara Had a Turbulent Childhood & Eventually Moved to Hawaii, Where He Learned to Surf

McNamara had a turbulent childhood, raised by a mother who was the victim of domestic abuse and roamed between continents, according to Smithsonian magazine.

He was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts August 10, 1967 to Malia McNamara and Laurence McNamara.

McNamara’s mom, Malia, fled Pittsfield and moved to Berkeley, California when he was a baby. She would settle for a time in communes and cults. They also lived in Central America. McNamara’s mom was the victim of severe domestic abuse, which Garrett witnessed as a child at age 5. She would sometimes abandon him, and a peasant in Guatemala offered to adopt him. She continued to take him on her journeys, and at age 7 they were begging for food and eating out of dumpsters in California. He eventually settled in Oahu, Hawaii, according to the Smithsonian profile.

“Yes, it was bad. But I want to give my mother credit for bringing me to Hawaii, and liberating me — against the odds,” he was quoted as saying in the article. “I could have copped out and said, ‘That’s who I am.’ But I chose not to become a victim. I just kept going forward, looking for happiness. I was very ambitious to find security, because there was never anything secure in my life.”

McNamara wrote about his Portuguese “adopted mother” on Instagram for Mother’s Day, 2018.

He wrote, “One more ode to #mothers … they make us who we are today. They set the foundation for our future. This is my #Portuguese Mae @restauranteaceleste She is the true definition of a mother. She adopted us, believed in us and supported us from day one when no one else would. She is incredibly selfless and has devoted her life to taking care of others. Thank you and Muito Obrigado to all the mothers out there.”

2. McNamara Caught a Memorable Wave at Jaws in 2003

Before the days of pervasive cellphone videos, McNamara caught a memorable wave at Jaws Beach in Hawaii in 2003. The stunt was captured on video, which you can watch here.

The mega-barrel wave appeared to consume or crush the surfer, who then popped out the barrel still on his surfboard. Onlookers cheered in the background.

“Who was that?” a person asked on the video.

Surfline shared the video as a Flashback Friday feature.

“A dozen years ago, Peahi was exclusively reserved for the strapped brigade — wind and towsurfers. Laird was king, but Garrett, then 36, managed to muscle through one of the heaviest and biggest tubes ever seen up until that point,” Surfline wrote.

3. McNamara Broke a World Record in Portugal for Largest Wave Surfed

McNamara officially entered the record books in 2012 for surfing the largest wave in history, according to Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records examined evidence and confirmed he surfed a record-breaking, 78-foot wave November 2011 in Nazaré, Portugal.

“It’s the most challenging, dangerous wave I’ve ever surfed – it’s the only place in the world in which a giant canyon reaches all the way to the beach,” McNamara said, according to Guinness World Records.

Nazaré Mayor Jorge Barroso wrote an email to McNamara congratulating him on his daring feat, according to Guinness World Records.

“It’s an honour to work with you, for your determination, strength and courage that you put in your quest for perfection!!!” the email said. “A little bit like Nazare, your home away from home, and our people that have you as an example.”

4. McNamara Suffered a Wipeout on a Viral Video at Mavericks in Northern California

One of McNamara’s biggest wipeouts was caught on video at Mavericks in Northern California January 7, 2016. The video went viral. It shows him skip across the water three times. He suffered a dislocated shoulder.

“It came right to me!” he said of the wave on the video, while he was being treated in the ambulance.

He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery on his shoulder.

5. McNamara & His Wife, Nicole, Married in 2012 in Portugal

McNamara married Nicole, his second wife, November 22, 2012 in at Praia do Norte, in Nazaré, Portugal, near the place where McNamara broke a world record in surfing.

“I chose North Beach because it’s one of the most important places in my life right now,” he told Caras.

Nicole McNamara is his second wife. She is an environmental sciences teacher.

McNamara was previously married. McNamara has four children.

McNamara wrote a touching post to his wife, Nicole McNamara, on Instagram for her birthday May 2. He wrote it was love at first sight when he met her.

McNamara wrote: