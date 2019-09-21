Hallmark’s ‘When Hope Calls’: Learn Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

Tonight Hallmark airs the first two episodes of its new TV series, When Hope Calls. Read on to learn more about the series, where it was filmed, learn about the cast, and see behind-the-scenes photos.

How To Watch ‘When Hope Calls’ Tonight

The first two episodes of When Hope Calls premiere tonight, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

If you want to watch more episodes or if you missed tonight’s airing, you’ll have to catch them on Hallmark’s streaming service Hallmark Movies Now.

Hallmark answered an eager fan’s question about the series and said: “This a one-time-only presentation on the network. The only way to see these episodes and the rest of the season after this is to subscribe to Hallmark Movies Now.”

You can go to Hallmark Movies Now here. A seven-day free trial is available if you want to try out the service first before subscribing.

Here’s a description from Hallmark about the series:

When Hope Calls centers around sisters Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon) who open an orphanage in the 1916 Western town of Brookfield. As the two are caught between the traditions of cattle ranchers and the ambitions of a growing town, they strive to find romance and happiness while overcoming the challenges of helping the children in their care. Throughout their journey, they discover community, acceptance and love as they create the family they always longed to have. Viewers will recognize Kohan and Hudon who first appeared as their characters in the 2018 When Calls The Heart holiday movie, The Great Christmas Blessing.

‘When Hope Calls’ Was Filmed In Ontario. The Town of Brookfield is Really Powassan.

When Hope Calls was filmed in North Bay, Ontario. Here’s a photo from R.J. Hatanaka with North Bay tagged for the NWMP Office on the show.

Yes, the town of Brookfield is actually in Ontario.

Hatanaka said that one of the days on set, he got to run the steadicam. He wrote: “This was so cool. @ak_camera and @laytadopter strapped me in to the steadicam and I got to feel like Robocop for a day. Way heavier than I thought it was going to be. Please hug your nearest camera operator and thank them for sacrificing their body.”

The wild west town of Brookfield was built in Powassan, BayToday reported. The town was built in the middle of a Powassan farm field in just a few months. The three main locations are a ranch, orphanage, and the town of Brookfield. David Anselmo, President of Hideaway Pictures, told BayToday that they had 1,000 carpenter days in 12 weeks to work on the set.

Pascal Hutton said about the set: “It is beautiful, they built their town from the ground up and they have got three kinds of main sets. It is amazing.”

North Bay Nipissing reported that they were looking at a five-year run for filming in the town.

With North Bay @MayorAlMcDonald on the film set of 'When Hope Calls' in Powassan, as we announce a $12.8 million investment in 10 local film productions. Ontario is Open for Business, Open for Jobs — as attested by the 80+ people on set today, plus the caterers, carpenters … pic.twitter.com/bXAN2jmWoR — Victor Fedeli (@VictorFedeli) June 26, 2019

About $3 million was invested to film When Hope Calls in North Bay, out of more than $12 million invested from numerous productions in the region.

It’s beautiful where they filmed.

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos.

The Cast for ‘When Hope Calls’

Here’s a look at the cast you’ll see on When Hope Calls.

Morgan Kohan stars as Lillian. Her many credits include Jade’s Asylum, Creeped Out, The Bold Type, Ransom (Evie), The Black Widow Killer, Alice Alone, Blink Twice, Star Trek Discovery (Weapons trader), and more.

Jocelyn Hudon stars as Grace. Her many credits include When Calls the Heart (Grace), Criminal Minds, Eat Drink and Be Married, Ransom, The Order, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Stories We Tell Ourselves, Ice (Willow), Christmas Wedding Planner, 21 Thunder (Becka), The Strain (Abby), The Christmas Cure, Incorporated, Love Locks, Four in the Morning, Slasher, Lost Girl, Good Witch, and more. She recently starred on Hallmark’s From Friend to Fiance.

R.J. Hatanaka (on IMDb as Ryan-James Hatanaka) stars as Gabriel, the Brookfield Mountie who catches Lillian’s eye. His many previous credits include Nurses (Dr. Evan Wallace for nine episodes), Simple Wedding, I Can I Will I Did, Chicago PD, Foursome, Mr. D, Eye Candy, and more. He’s a Canadian TV, film, and theater actor.

Greg Hovanessian stars as Chuck (Dr. Chuck Stewart), the ranch hand interested in Grace. He recently starred as Beauchamp McCarry on Netflix’s series Another Life that released a couple of months ago. His other credits include Hudson & Rex, UnREAL, Cardinal (Zack), The Mist (Wes), and more.

Wendy Crewson stars as Tess, Chuck’s mother. Her many credits include October Faction, From the Vine, The Son, Workin’ Moms (Victoria), Frankie Drake Mysteries (Nora Drake), The Detail (Fiona Currie), Death Wish, Christmas Festival of Ice, Saving Hope (Dr. Dana Kinney for 41 episodes), Good Witch (one episode), Forgive Me, Into the Forest, Beauty and the Beast, Ascension (Katherine), Murdoch Mysteries (Cassie), Revenge (Helen Crowley), Crimes of Passion (Host), The Bridge (Mayor Kennedy), ReGenesis (Rachel Woods), 24 (Dr. Anne Packard in 2003), The Beast (Maggie Steech), Bicentennial Man, Escape Velocity, What Lies Beneath, The 6th Day, Air Force One, The Santa Clause (Laura), Studio 5-B (Gail), Tanner 88 (Joanna), Night Heat (Dorothy Fredericks), and much more.

Hanneke Talbot stars as Maggie Parsons. Her other credits include Star Trek Discovery, Titans, Playing Dead, Christmas with a Prince, Humans, and more.

Jefferson Brown stars as Joe Moody. His other credits include Slasher (Trent), Ransom, Designated Survivor, Carter, Northern Lights of Christmas, Snowed-Inn Christmas, Good Witch (Ben for 15 episodes), Love on a Limb, Private eyes, Reign, Rookie Blue (Dex), Degrassi: The Next Generation, Being Erica, Life Unjarred (Randy), My Pal Satan (Satan), Sophie, MVP, and much more.

Additional cast include:

Neil Crone (Ronnie Stewart)

Elizabeth Saunders (Eleanor Winters)

Marshall Williams (Sam Tremblay)

Liam MacDonald (Vincent)

Isaak Bailey (Christian)

Simon Webster (Fred)

Riley O’Donnell (Helen)

Kate Moyer (Sofia)

Ava Weiss (Mary Louise)

Blair Williams (Inspector Andrews)

Sean Connolly Affleck (Frank Bingham)

Jonathan Potts (Ben Mendelson)

Here are more photos from the series:

