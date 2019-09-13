‘Hustlers’: Meet the Cast of the Film

This weekend, the new film, Hustlers, will premiere in theaters. Based on a real story of a group of women who conspired against wealthy men and took their money, Hustlers features a star-studded cast.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez stars as Ramona, who creates an elaborate scheme to turn profits after the 2008 financial crash. She does this by picking up men, slipping them drugs into their drinks, and maxing out their credit cards. The character of Ramona is inspired by the real-life Samantha Barbash. In her article for New York Magazine, Jessica Pressler writes of Barbash, “A single mother from the Bronx, she’d started dancing at 19, and, like an ornamental plant purposefully stunted to conform to a certain ideal, she’d been shaped by the industry in which she grew up. Her body was Jessica Rabbit curvy, her lips Angelina Jolie puffy; her hair, which concealed tattoos of a cascade of stars running down her neck, was Cleopatra black. Buried within this ultrafeminine package was a mercenary streak worthy of Gordon Gekko.”

Constance Wu

Constance Wu plays Destiny, a single mom who begins stripping in order to support her family. She’s often described as the business behind the operations and is inspired by Roselyn Keo, who has a book coming out called The Sophisticated Hustler.

In a recent interview, Wu said of her character, “Deep down, [Destiny is] somebody who’s really lonely who just wants a friend and she finds this group of friends who are all different.” She added of the cast, “… it wasn’t competitive. It just felt like a sisterhood and felt like a project where we could all be ourselves.”

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart took off Betty’s flats and traded them in for a pair of stiletto heels for her role of Annabelle. She tells ET, “It was quite a refreshing role to play because I usually don’t play girls who don’t have their head on completely straight… [Betty] knows what she wants, she’s incredibly smart and a leader, and Annabelle was the opposite. She’s certainly not stupid, but she’s naive and young and I think she really was looking at the older girls to guide her and take her under their wing.”

Reinhart, 23, is best known for playing Betty Cooper on the CW’s “Riverdale”. Asked by Refinery 29 if her character was modeled after any real-life women like Ramona and Destiny? She explained, “I actually hadn’t heard of the story before, so when I read the script, and then read the article, I was like, This is a perfect movie right here. Reading about Annabelle, I didn’t really envision anyone and I think it’s better that way because I don’t really like to create characters or play characters based off of someone else. I really just wanted to kind of hone in on her being so innocent — or, not innocent…that’s ironic [Laughs] — but her just her being so young and naive. She’s the baby of the group, and she is looking to Ramona and Destiny [Constance Wu’s character] for guidance on what to do. It was fun to play a young girl who doesn’t necessarily know what path she’s on.”

Cardi B as Diamond

According to Billboard.com, Cardi appears for just a few scenes in the first 20 minutes of Hustlers. She and Lizzo play strippers who work at the same strip club as Lopez and the other women.

Billboard.com writes, “Cardi B gets a little bit more screen time and dialogue than Lizzo, in her role as the foul-mouthed, no-nonsense dancer Diamond from the Bronx. In what’s bound to be an iconic moment, Diamond teaches newcomer Destiny (Wu) how to give a lap dance that men will spend big bucks on again and again.”

Refinery29 adds on that Cardi’s character is loosely based on Cardi B’s own stripping career.

Julia Stiles as Elizabeth

In Hustlers, Stiles plays the role of Elizabeth Pressler, the journalist who wrote the article on which the film is based.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Stiles explains that she was extremely excited to be part of the film. She tells the outlet that she actively pursued a role in this project– she doesn’t remember the last time she did that. She says of her conversation with the director, “I spoke to her and I was like, I don’t care if I have to sweep the floors. I’ll do anything to be part of this movie.”

Keke Palmer as Mercedes

Keke Palmer plays Mercedes, who is inspired by marsi Rosen. According to Refinery29, Mercedes is one of Destiny and Ramona’s “right-hand women.”

Madeline Brewwer as Dawn

Madeline Brewer, best known for her roles in Orange Is the New Black and The Handmaid’s Tale, will play Dawn. According to Refinery29, Dawn is based on Marjorie, who, in the words of the outlet, “ended up confessing to fleecing the man who brought the whole operation down on tape (unbeknownst to her at the time, of course).”

