All of the Kardashian Kids’ Names & Ages in Order of Birthday

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for its seventeenth season on Sunday, September 8. Over the course of the reality series’ 17 seasons, the family has grown and changed in many ways, especially with the additions of the famous siblings’ children.

The Kardashian kids have always made guest appearances on the show, but now that there are 10 children in total it seems that the kids are just as much a part of the appeal as the parents, and KUWTK fans stay invested in their lives and watching them grow up in the public eye.

The season 17 premiere episode is centered around Khloe’s daughter’s first birthday; the synopsis reads “Khloe invites her ex to True’s first birthday party; Khloe decides to throw Kourtney a birthday party, but Kourtney’s anxiety about turning 40 threatens to ruin the celebration; Kim receives a devastating medical diagnosis that could change her life.”

Kendall Jenner is currently the only one of the six siblings who doesn’t have a child. Kourtney was the first sibling to have a child, and now is a mom of three. Kim has 4 children, and Rob, Kylie, and Khloe each have 1.

Below is a list of all of the Kardashian-Jenner kids, in order of their birthdays:

Mason Dash Disick – 9 years old, born on December 14, 2009

Penelope Scotland Disick – 7 years old, born on July 8, 2012

North West – 6 years old, born on June 15, 2013

Reign Aston Disick – 4 years old, born on December 14, 2014

Saint West – 3 years old, born on December 5, 2015

Dream Renée Kardashian – 2 years old, born on November 10, 2016

Chicago West – 1 year old, born on January 15, 2018

Stormi Webster – 1 year old, born on February 1, 2018

True Thompson – 1 year old, born on April 12, 2018

Psalm West – 3 months old, born on May 10, 2019

If you’re still curious about the famous kids, here’s what you should know about each of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings’ families:

Kourtney’s Kids Mason, Penelope & Reign

Kourtney and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick had three children together before ultimately splitting up. Though the two have not been together in years (Disick is currently dating Sofia Richie), they maintain a friendship and co-parenting relationship for the sake of their kids, and Disick is still very much a part of the Kardashian family.

Kim’s Kids North, Saint, Chicago, & Psalm

Kim and her husband Kanye West welcomed their fourth child and second son, Psalm, earlier this year. Although Kim carried and delivered their first two children, North and Saint, Chicago and Psalm were born via a surrogate due to health risks that proved that it was dangerous for Kim to be pregnant.

Rob’s Daughter Dream

Rob, the Kardashian’s only brother, had his daughter Dream with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

Kylie’s Daughter Stormi

Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott had their daughter Stormi in 2018. The news of Stormi’s birth came as a surprise to many, as Kylie kept her pregnancy out of the public eye, announcing it only after Stormi was born.

For her first birthday, Kylie and Travis threw an elaborate “Stormi World” party, complete with a huge blow-up entryway modeled after Stormi’s face, carnival games, and an appearance from Baby Shark.

Khloe’s Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian had her first child, True, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Allegations of infidelity came out about Thompson while Kardashian was pregnant with their child, and the two have since split up.

On True’s first birthday, Khloe wrote on Instagram “Happy birthday my sweet True!! You are my ultimate True love! I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever.”