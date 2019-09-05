Kylie Rae Harris: Her Tragic Last Instagram Post & Tweet

Before country music songwriter and performer Kylie Rae Harris died in a crash in New Mexico, she posted what are now tragic, sad, and frankly somewhat eerie, final messages on her Twitter and Instagram pages.

Harris, who was from Wylie, TX near Dallas, posted an Instagram story while she was driving on the day she was killed Harris’s self-titled EP was called Wide Open Country. Her first in 2013, titled Taking It Back, was released to accolades.

It read:

“I’m alright, I look a mess. It’s because I’ve been crying. It’s a good cry. I just got to Taos, New Mexico. But for those of you who don’t know, I spent the last 20 years of my life coming to Taos with my dad, my sisters, my grandparents lived here, my uncle still lives here. Literally, everybody that was here has passed away, except for my uncle, including my dad. Driving these roads today, I’ve been driving for 12 hours, you would think that’s so exhausting and boring. And remembering my place in the back seat, and I started getting really sad.”

On September 4, 2019, at 3:05 p.m., she used her iPhone to tweet: “Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station. Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM.” Here’s the tweet:

The Fatal Crash May Be Alcohol-Related, Reports Say

What caused the fatal crash that killed Kylie Rae Harris? Preliminary reports say alcohol might be involved, although it was a three-vehicle crash, and it’s not clear which driver police think was drinking.

Taos News reported that the dead also included a San Cristóbal teenager. The three vehicle crash occurred on State Road 522 Wednesday night (Sept. 4), according to the Taos County Sheriff’s Office. “Alcohol is suspected as contributing to the crash,” reported Taos News.

At that time, the names were not released. The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. on September 4, 2019; the teenage driver was 16 and died at the scene. The third driver was not injured.

Taos News reported that “all drivers involved were wearing seatbelts; however alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the crash.”

Saving Country Music reported that Kylie Rae Harris was a “mother, designer, and one of the most revered songwriters, performers, and women of Texas country music.” She leaves behind a daughter. “Music has always been in me,” Kyle Rae Harris once said, according to Saving Country Music. “I have to do it. This is all or nothing for me. I’m going to be writing and singing music the rest of my life whether I’m broke or not so I might as well go for it.”

