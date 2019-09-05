Will Matt Brown Return to ‘Alaskan Bush People’?

Matt Brown has been absent during the new season of Alaskan Bush People, which has led many fans to speculate as to whether he’ll return. Matt left the reality series shortly before season nine, due to his alcohol abuse problems and his desire to get clean. But does he have plans to come back to Alaskan Bush People? Will Matt be back during season ten?

Yes, Matt will be coming back to Alaskan Bush People. Radar Online reports that he met up with his father Billy Brown on August 5, and that the two officially “made up” and struck a deal. “Matt is already back in California after spending a week with his family in Washington, but he really had a great trip home. He made up with his father, which is huge,” an insider told Radar. “Billy told Matt that he must stay sober from now on, or else the deal is off… Of course, Matt agreed.”

Matt Brown Will Be Returning to ‘Alaskan Bush People’ for Season 11

Despite the agreement, Matt will not be making any appearances during the current season. The contract he signed stated that he will make a full-time return to Alaskan Bush People during season eleven. “He was able to make up with his father, and they were able to come to an agreement that would bring Matt back to the show for the season after this one,” the source added.

Matt initially decided to go to rehab in 2016, after he began hanging out with friends who drank alcohol. He admitted to People Magazine that he could see himself losing control if he continued to fuel his addiction. “I could see myself spiraling,” he said. “I’ve always been able to handle city life, no problem. But I started hanging out with people who drank. They didn’t have a problem with it so while I was around them, I started drinking.”

Matt’s Father Billy Brown Said That He Must Stay Sober to Be on the Show

“I started drinking lightly and then it got to be more and more,” Matt continued. “That’s when I saw the problem around the corner, and I didn’t want to be one of those guys.” The reality star went on to admit that he felt ashamed to tell his family about his drinking. “There was a shame for feeling weak. I didn’t want to tell them that,” he recalled. “But my family trusts each other. We don’t have secrets, so it made me feel that I was more of a bad guy.”

Billy Brown said that it was Matt’s decision to leave Alaskan Bush People to focus on getting clean. “It was his decision to drop everything and go fix what he hadn’t fixed,” he revealed. “He’s fighting a hard road. He has for a long time. We just try to let him know that family’s here no matter what.”