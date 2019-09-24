‘This Is Us’ Season 4: Cast Spoilers

Tonight is the Season 4 premiere of This Is Us on NBC, and there are a slew of new cast members joining this season of the show.

Omar Epps, Jennifer Morrison, Asante Blackk, and Marsha Stephanie Blake will all be added to this season’s cast.

Read on to learn about the new cast.

Jennifer Morrison

Jennifer Morrison comes from two very popular shows, Once Upon a Time and House. At this point, nothing is known about her role on This Is Us. We can assume based on previews that she is part of the military.

Fans of Morrison may also recognize her from her portrayal of Zoey Pierson in How I Met Your Mother, and Winona Kirk, the mother of James T. Kirk, in Star Trek.

Omar Epps

Omar Epps, who fans will recognize from House, is playing another unspecified role in the fourth season of This Is Us. Variety reports that he will be playing a “mechanic”.

Asante Blackk

Asante rose to fame as part of Ava DuVernays Central Park Five drama, When They See Us. He will also be joining the cast in his second-ever television role after playing Kevin Richardson.

Marsha Stephanie Blake

Blake, who recently appeared alongside Asante Blackk in When They See Us, is also joining the cast this season.

Additional cast members added to this season of This Is Us include Bahara Golestani, Timothy Omundson, director M. Night Shymalan, Julian Silva, Auden Thornton, and Nick Wechsler.

In a recent article, ET Online reported that Shyamalan is one of the most substantial names to join the series. As with the other roles, details of his part are being kept under wraps.

In a recent interview, Dan Fogelman shared with ET, “In the series, we have what I call little markers, little stakes we put in the ground of these episodes that serve as grounding points for the whole arc and the whole series,” he said. “Our first two episodes of this season are two of those and it’s a big, bold, potentially polarizing — but in the best possible way — start to the season.”

He continued, “It’s a really ambitious season… We’re in the middle of these characters’ journeys and that’s a really exciting place to be. I can’t tell [you] much about the storyline, but I think the first episode… people will be talking about it. It’s different and unusual.”

This season will heavily revolve around ‘restarts’ for everyone in the Pearson family. Not only are Randall and Beth uprooting their family to Philadelphia for Randall’s new job, but Jack and Miguel meet for the first time in the Season 4 premiere. The premiere episode is titled, “Strangers”.

Season 4 of “This Is Us” will premiere tonight on NBC at 9pm ET/PT.

